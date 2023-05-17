The latest China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shanghai is taking place from May 14th to 17th to present to the world the latest revolutionary healthcare technologies. The 87th edition of CMEF is poised to demonstrate the modern tech-driven answers to current medical issues that plague society constantly.

CMEF is the perfect place to discover the latest cutting-edge resources built for the healthcare industry as the event includes an exhibition hall which covers 320,000 square meters whilst 200,000 attendees make their way to the event from all across the globe.

Attendees at this edition of the event were lucky to receive products across a variety of sections of healthcare such as electronic medical equipment, medical imaging, hospital construction, medical consumables, animal care, rehabilitation, emergency rescue and orthopaedics.

Plenty of relevant companies attended the event to display the latest advancements in the healthcare and medical sector. PHILIPS had plenty to showcase as they displayed medical imaging, an operating room plus emergency, respiratory and anaesthesia equipment. United Image and SIEMENS both showcased advanced medical solutions whilst GE exhibited 23 new imaging devices.

Also, in attendance at CMEF was Mindray, as it presented its transport ventilator and multi-scenario solutions which hospitals can implement. New endoscopy equipment was shown by OLYMPUS whilst a robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery system was unveiled by Stryker.

Illumina exhibited its Genetic Sequencing System for diagnostic testing and Edan displayed its ultrasound imaging devices. Additionally, Yuwell was present to show its anytime glucose monitoring system.

China is in the midst of trying to grow its medical industry and lift healthcare standards so that it can benefit both rural and urban communities. In order to do so, more than 30 provisional governments in the nation have released reports which highlight initiatives that will ultimately revamp China's medical operations.

The progression of China's medical sector will ideally arise from procedures that include severe disease prevention and management of chronic diseases. Also, prioritised actions will include forming national and provincial medical centres, upgrading county hospitals plus applying volume-based procurement for drugs and medical consumables.

China has solidified its place as the second-biggest medical device market in the world as revenue results for the first quarter of this year surged to RMB 236.83 billion. This figure is an increase of 18.7 per cent from the same time period last year.

Also, China's medical device manufacturers saw an increase in their revenue levels. Thanks to an increase of about 25 per cent from last year, the revenue has generated RMB127.95 billion.

Chinese organisations in the medical sector are eager to branch outside of domestic territory and expand worldwide which in turn will help the world's medical device market reach an estimated value of $600 billion in the next two years. The increase in people's awareness of healthy lifestyles and healthcare is also set to play a key role in helping reach this highly projected value.

Last year, In the period from January to November medical products that were exported from China were valued at RMB 444.179 billion. This was a substantial increase of 21.9 per cent from the year prior.

Anyone looking to get an overview of the Chinese medical sector and its latest advancements to evolve the healthcare industry will not have to wait that much longer for more insight. This is as the next CMEF, the 88th edition, is scheduled to take place five months from now in Shenzhen.

As well as the medical sector, China is looking to elevate its nation through other avenues including building a new state-of-the-art city within the Xiongan New Area. The aim of the new site is to make China work to an advanced modern future incorporated with scientific and technological innovation.

Despite China's ambition to remain a powerhouse in the tech space, there are concerns on foreign soil that the nation's fight for "global technological supremacy" will put other nations at risk. Britain's cyber chief warned that China could use its cyber capabilities to carry out intelligence and surveillance campaigns, get a hold of intellectual property, run worldwide spying campaigns plus accomplish strategic geopolitical objectives.