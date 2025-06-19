Chris Sale is once again at the forefront of Major League Baseball headlines in 2025. With his return to elite form, the Atlanta Braves ace is dominating on the mound. However, away from the spotlight, pitchers like Paul Blackburn, Ranger Suárez and Sonny Gray are quietly crafting standout seasons of their own. This article compares Sale's resurgence with these underrated arms to see who truly deserves recognition as one of MLB's top performers this year.

Chris Sale's 2025 Return to Dominance

Chris Sale has re‑established himself as one of the most feared starting pitchers in baseball. Through mid‑June, the left‑hander boasts a 2.79 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and an impressive 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. He has totalled 107 strikeouts across just over 80 innings, putting him among the top five in Major League Baseball.

In May, Sale became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 2,500 career strikeouts, accomplishing the feat in just 2,026 innings. His slider usage has surged to over 40 percent, helping limit opponents to a .185 expected wOBA, his best since 2018. The Braves have been strategic with his starts, ensuring he is rested for divisional clashes against the Mets and Phillies.

As part of the narrative surrounding Sale this season, trade speculation has been a recurring theme. However, according to Sports Illustrated, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos shut down any talk of a Chris Sale trade by stating: 'No, zero ... will not happen', stressing that the team 'is built to win' and has no intention of selling key players.

Ranger Suárez: The Phillies' Quiet Star

Ranger Suárez is delivering one of the most consistent performances of any starting pitcher in 2025. He holds a 5–1 record with a 2.32 ERA across nine starts and has logged seven consecutive quality outings. While his name rarely trends online, his statistics speak volumes.

Advanced metrics back up Suárez's effectiveness. His average exit velocity allowed is below league average, his barrel rate sits at just 2.1 percent, and his expected wOBA hovers around .258. For the Phillies, he has become an essential figure in a competitive NL East race.

Sonny Gray's Steady Resurgence

Sonny Gray, pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, continues to prove his value as a reliable veteran presence. With a 7–2 record and a 3.84 ERA, Gray has quietly pieced together a strong campaign. He has struck out 85 batters in nearly 80 innings, maintaining a 1.18 WHIP.

Gray's standout moment came against the Texas Rangers, where he tossed seven shutout innings and racked up 10 strikeouts. While he may not command headlines, his consistency and leadership have been vital to the Cardinals' rotation.

Paul Blackburn's Flashes of Brilliance

Paul Blackburn's 2025 season has been a tale of ups and downs. Though his ERA sits at a troubling 6.57, he has shown flashes of excellence. In one notable performance, he held the Angels scoreless and struck out Shohei Ohtani twice, showcasing his potential when in rhythm.

If Blackburn can find mechanical consistency, he could still turn his season around. His upside remains intriguing, especially if Oakland's coaching staff can make the necessary adjustments.

Who Has the Edge for 2025?

Comparing these four pitchers, Sale leads in strikeouts and WHIP, while Suárez edges ahead in ERA and contact suppression. Gray provides reliable innings and veteran savvy, whereas Blackburn remains more of a wildcard. For now, Sale has the upper hand in terms of dominance and historical milestones.

However, should Suárez or Gray continue to excel into the second half, they could push into the 2025 NL Cy Young conversation. Quiet excellence may yet speak louder by season's end.