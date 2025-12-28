Christian Pulisic has found himself at the centre of a rapidly developing online storm after unverified rumours linking him to Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney began circulating across social media and tabloid platforms, triggering widespread speculation and a surge in search interest.

The claims, which remain unsupported by any confirmation from those involved, gathered pace after being amplified by fan accounts and celebrity gossip pages, quickly pulling the USMNT star into a narrative that neither he nor Sweeney have publicly addressed.

While no evidence has emerged to support a romantic connection, the speed and scale of the reaction has fuelled what many online are now describing as dating 'chaos'.

How the Rumours Began

The speculation appears to have originated from an Instagram account known as DNA da Bomba, which suggested a possible link between Pulisic and Sweeney without citing sources or providing proof. The post was rapidly shared across platforms, where conjecture quickly replaced verification.

Within hours, the claim had been reframed and repeated by gossip pages and online forums, illustrating how quickly unsubstantiated content can gain traction once it enters the wider social media ecosystem.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Christian Pulisic and actress Sydney Sweeney have been dating each other for several weeks now.



— @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/iOBVrwCfMi — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) December 27, 2025

Tabloid Amplification Pushes the Story Global

The rumour gained further momentum after being picked up by SunSport and later echoed by Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport.

The international attention was largely driven by Pulisic's high profile in Serie A, where he plays for AC Milan, and Sweeney's status as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses.

The combination of elite sport and A-list celebrity proved combustible, pushing the story into global trending territory despite the absence of any corroboration.

Why Timing Has Intensified Speculation

Online interest has been heightened by recent changes in Sydney Sweeney's personal life. The actress split earlier this year from producer Jonathan Davino, whom she had dated since 2018 and became engaged to four years later.

Reports since the split have described her as dating casually, a detail that has been repeatedly cited by commentators despite offering no confirmation of any new relationship.

According to The Sun, Sweeney has previously been inundated with direct messages from high-profile footballers, including players from Premier League clubs, a detail that has resurfaced amid the latest wave of online speculation.

The timing has contributed to heightened interest, with fans and gossip accounts drawing connections based on proximity rather than proof.

Christian Pulisic's Relationship Context

The rumours have also placed renewed focus on Pulisic's own personal life. The 27-year-old winger has been linked since the summer of 2024 with golfer and former college athlete Alexa Melton.

The pair have appeared on each other's Instagram feeds, and there has been no public indication of a change in their relationship status.

This existing context has complicated the online narrative, with some fans pushing back against the speculation while others have fuelled further debate.

What Is Known and What Remains Unproven

What is confirmed is limited. The rumour originated on social media, was amplified by tabloids, and prompted widespread online discussion. What remains unproven is any romantic involvement between Pulisic and Sweeney.

Neither party has commented, and no credible reporting has substantiated the claims. For now, the story stands as an example of how unverified rumours can spiral into full-blown online chaos, drawing high-profile figures into narratives they may have no role in shaping.