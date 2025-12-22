Olivia Rodrigo was reportedly seen in tears during a London event just weeks before her breakup with British actor Louis Partridge.

The Grammy-winning singer attended Lily Allen's Christmas party earlier this month, where onlookers described her as 'visibly emotional' and withdrawn.

The sighting came shortly before reports confirmed that Rodrigo and Partridge had quietly ended their nearly two-year relationship.

Neither Rodrigo nor Partridge has publicly addressed the split, but the timing of her emotional appearance has fuelled speculation among fans.

The couple, once regarded as one of Gen Z's most admired pairings, had not been photographed together for several weeks prior to the news emerging.

A Quiet End to a High-Profile Romance

According to Page Six, Rodrigo and Partridge's relationship came to an end in December after nearly two years of dating.

The pair were first linked in late 2023 and went public the following summer, attending the Venice Film Festival hand-in-hand.

Friends close to the couple reportedly described the breakup as amicable but emotional. No representatives for either have issued official statements, leaving fans to piece together a timeline of events based on recent sightings and social media clues.

Fans Speculate on What Went Wrong

Social media has been flooded with reactions to the split. On Reddit and X, fans are debating what may have caused the breakup, with many citing the pressures of fame and long-distance schedules.

Others believe Rodrigo's recent trip to London, where Partridge is based, may have been an attempt to reconnect before things fell apart.

Some posts have pointed to Rodrigo's emotional demeanour at the Christmas party as a sign that the relationship had already reached its breaking point.

Others are focusing on Partridge's silence, suggesting he has been avoiding public attention since the reports surfaced.

Timeline and Public Clues

Rodrigo and Partridge's relationship began in October 2023, reportedly after meeting through mutual friends. Their romance quickly drew attention, with fans praising the pair for keeping things largely private despite intense media scrutiny.

The couple's last major appearance together was at Wimbledon 2025, followed by a Halloween outing in Los Angeles.

Fans pointed to Rodrigo's seemingly fewer public joint appearances with Partridge in recent weeks as one clue that the relationship may have been under strain before reports of their split emerged.

Rodrigo's song 'So American', from the deluxe edition of her Guts (Spilled) album, was widely interpreted as inspired by Partridge.

Following the breakup, many fans have speculated that new music could again draw from her personal experiences, given her track record of turning heartbreak into chart-topping hits.

Industry and Cultural Reactions

Industry observers have noted that Rodrigo's public image has long intertwined with her artistry, often reflecting her personal highs and lows through her lyrics.

With the singer preparing for her next musical era, fans are now predicting that her emotional London outing could mark the beginning of a new creative phase.

As discussions continue online, one question remains at the centre of the breakup buzz: who ended it first? For now, Rodrigo and Partridge's silence has only deepened the intrigue surrounding the end of their high-profile romance.