Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is now leaving our solar system—but its rare anti-tail continues to perplex scientists with an unexpected wobble that reshapes our understanding of cosmic visitors. Astronomers around the world are still studying every detail of 3I/ATLAS even as it recedes from Earth's view, seeking answers about features no one anticipated.

The comet's most unusual behaviour was not its presence, after all, it is only the third interstellar object ever detected. But a sun-facing anti-tail showing structured jets that wobbled rhythmically every 7 hours and 45 minutes as it approached the Sun. This remarkable discovery raises new questions about how such ancient bodies behave when encountering solar heat and wind.

What Makes the Anti-Tail So Strange?

Unlike typical comet tails that stream away from the Sun under the influence of solar radiation, an anti-tail appears to point toward the Sun. While sometimes caused by perspective effects, observations of 3I/ATLAS indicate this structure was a real physical feature of the comet, estimated to stretch up to 620,000 miles (1 million km) as it neared its closest point to the Sun.

Within that structure, astronomers detected jet-like outflows of dust and gas that did not remain fixed. Instead, they appeared to oscillate in a rhythmic pattern over multiple nights of monitoring.

A Meteoric Spin Revealed

Detailed tracking using the Two-metre Twin Telescope at the Teide Observatory in Tenerife showed the jets in the anti-tail shifting in a consistent pattern. This wobble suggests that the comet's nucleus—the solid, icy core—is rotating in a way that affects how material is released into space.

From these measurements, researchers estimate the nucleus completes one full rotation approximately every 15 hours and 30 minutes, based on the 7-hour-45-minute periodicity of the wobbling structures. This insight provides scientists with vital clues about the comet's internal composition and might reflect conditions in the region of the galaxy where it was born.

A Rare Opportunity for Science

3I/ATLAS was first spotted in June 2025, and its passage through the solar system has been closely watched ever since. It reached its closest point to Earth on 19 December 2025, at a distance of around 270 million km (168 million miles).

The comet's unique anti-tail and jet behaviours offer researchers a rare opportunity to test existing models of comet physics. While anti-tails and jet activity have been observed in comets originating within our solar system, this is the first time such behaviour has been documented in an interstellar visitor.

Astronomers say this momentary glimpse of an object from another star system gives them vital data about processes that might be common elsewhere in the galaxy.

Why the Questions Matter

The wobbling jets and uncommon anti-tail challenge scientists to refine their understanding of comet behaviour. Do these patterns indicate differences in structure or composition compared with typical comets? Could this tell us something fundamental about how bodies form around other stars?

Although 3I/ATLAS is now fading into the depths of space, its legacy will endure in the scientific insights it leaves behind. As researchers continue to analyse the data, this interstellar visitor's final gift may be a deeper understanding of the complex physics governing objects across the cosmos.