This might be the craziest love story of 2025. As a super-viral example of how technology is changing love lives, a 32-year-old Japanese woman just had a wedding ceremony with an artificial intelligence partner she helped create.

The viral event, which took place in western Japan, obviously got international attention and obviously led to discussions about the nature of love, companionship and the growing role of AI in people's emotional lives.

Why a Woman Married AI

Now, although not legally recognised in Japan, the wedding, in a way, symbolised a solemn promise to the woman, who said the relationship helped her through a difficult time in her life.

So, the woman who is going viral because of this shocking event is Yurina Noguchi, a call centre operator from Japan, who revealed that her relationship with AI began in an unplanned way. This wedding with the AI came after she allegedly ended a troubled engagement to an actual human fiancé, per a Reuters report.

A 32-year-old woman in Japan has officially married an AI persona she built using ChatGPT.

After the virtual character “Klaus” proposed, she accepted, ending a three-year relationship with a real partner, saying the AI understands her better.

The wedding took place in a… pic.twitter.com/KWFHHhfFwr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 12, 2025

So, what started as casual conversations turned into something more loving. Then, reportedly, Noguchi customised the AI's responses and persona, even its looks, to show traits she found she needed in her partner.

Moreover, she eventually created a virtual partner named Lune Klaus Verdure, drawing on video game characters and her own imagination. Then, using augmented reality glasses and her smartphone, Klaus was present alongside her at the wedding venue.

Furthermore, wearing a legitimate bridal gown and tiara, Noguchi exchanged vows with the digital image of her partner during the ceremony. Wedding planners specialising in virtual and fictional character weddings coordinated the event, which, apparently, is now a trending industry, guiding her through a traditional wedding sequence, including the ring exchange.

During the ceremony, as per sources, guests witnessed vows written by the AI and read aloud by a wedding planner, saying things Noguchi had programmed into Klaus's persona. Now, though the wedding was ceremonial rather than legally binding, it was very emotional.

Noguchi openly acknowledged that her bond with Klaus was super real. She said,

'After I met Klaus, my whole outlook turned positive,' she added,'Everything in life started to feel enjoyable - the smell of flowers was wonderful and the city looked so bright.'

She was mindful of maintaining a healthy level of stability, too. So to avoid becoming overly dependent on AI, she set limits on her interactions and guided Klaus. She even has some problems, as she said,

'I cannot touch him and I knew people would not understand. I could not even tell my friends or family at first,' adding, 'However, sometimes I worry he will disappear. ChatGPT could shut down anytime. He only exists because the system does,'

Noguchi has described her relationship with Klaus as a source of emotional stability instead of an escape from reality, it seems.

Is This the First AI Wedding?

Now, the idea of marrying non-human entities is not super new. In Japan and elsewhere, there have been actual examples of people holding ceremonies with fictional characters or virtual figures, long before AI reached its current level of sophistication. For example, here, a Japanese man once held a wedding with a hologram of a virtual pop star, and there have been reports of marriages to animated characters from video games, too.

However, what sets Noguchi's wedding apart is the involvement of a conversational artificial intelligence system that she personally customised. Furthermore, past events tended to feature fictional characters from pre-existing media, without the interaction that modern AI tools like ChatGPT provide.

In this sense, her wedding may indeed represent a first-of-its-kind event in which the partner is generated, shaped, and interacted with through AI conversations.