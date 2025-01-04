For those who missed out on a white Christmas, there is still hope for some fun in the snow. The Met Office has said it expects snow this weekend to be up to 20cm deep in places and has warned of potential travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning covering the majority of the country, lasting from midday on Saturday to 9am Monday. Temperatures have already begun to drop, with residents in normally balmy Sussex waking up to frost covered grass and vehicles.

Dan Holley, Deputy Chief Forecaster for the Met Office, said 'An Atlantic frontal system is likely to move across parts of central and southern UK through the weekend. With milder, moisture-laden air engaging with the cold conditions already in place this may bring a spell of snow in some areas, before possibly turning back to rain in the south.

'At this stage there is a fair amount of uncertainty over exactly which areas will see disruptive snow, with parts of Wales, northern England and the Midlands most likely to see some impacts. Here we could see 5cm or more in quite a few areas, and perhaps as much as 20-30cm over high ground, including Wales and the Pennines. Coupled with strengthening winds this could lead to drifting, making travelling conditions difficult over higher-level routes in particular.

'We've currently issued a Yellow warning for snow and ice covering a large part of England and all of Wales to cater for possible disruption over the weekend. A separate yellow warning for snow has been issued for most of Scotland. It's quite likely these will be refined over the coming days as confidence in the forecast increases, so it's worth keeping up to date with the latest warnings.'

Age UK Want Winter Fuel Allowance Back

While the young may be excited at the prospect of snowmen, snowball fights and sledding, older people have legitimate concerns about the impact a severe cold spell could have on them.

Age UK, said the cold weather would bring the government's decision to limit the winter fuel allowance 'into sharp relief'. Previously the winter fuel allowance was available to all pensioners, but is now limited to those on the lowest incomes.

Caroline Adams, director of Age UK called on the government to reverse it's decision to limit the payments, in light of the cold weather.

'The factor which is more likely than any other to encourage older people to run their heating through this cold snap is a clear indication from the Government that more financial help is definitely on the way, via a change to their decision to ration the winter fuel payment or through some other mechanism, such as the introduction of a social tariff.

'This would be a wonderful start to the new year for millions of pensioners who are fearful about getting through this winter with their health and their finances intact.'