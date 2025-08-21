As this year's GCSE results are published across the UK, new figures highlight an ongoing concern for young people's futures. Official data show that around one in eight aged 16 to 24 are classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training).

The figures underline the challenges facing young people who leave education without strong qualifications. Exam outcomes, socio-economic inequality and health pressures are combining to increase the risk of long-term disengagement from education or work.

GCSE Results

For many 16-year-olds, GCSEs remain the gateway to further education, apprenticeships or training. Poor outcomes, however, can narrow options significantly. Research from the Economics Observatory indicates that post-Covid cohorts have experienced the steepest fall in achievement for decades, while the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students has widened.

Those in disadvantaged areas are particularly affected. Government data show that only 24.9 per cent of 18-year-olds in the North East secured university places, compared with 43.4 per cent in London, which is a difference of 18.5 percentage points. Without solid GCSE results, many young people lack the qualifications required to remain on an educational or vocational pathway, increasing the likelihood of becoming NEET.

One in Eight at Risk

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 12.5 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds were NEET in the first quarter of 2025. That equates to about 923,000 young people, or roughly one in eight. While slightly lower than the same period in 2024, the change is not statistically significant, according to the Youth Futures Foundation.

Looking back to late 2024, the NEET rate reached 13.4 per cent, nearly 987,000 individuals, the highest level since 2013. This represented a 42 per cent increase over three years. More than half of those classed as NEET had been disengaged for over a year, with health conditions, especially mental ill health, accounting for around 52 per cent of their economic inactivity. Experts warn that prolonged inactivity at such a young age can have lifelong economic consequences.

Underlying Causes and Vulnerable Groups

Charities and researchers point to a combination of factors behind the rise. Analysis by Impetus shows that young people with special educational needs or disabilities are 80 per cent more likely to be NEET. The risks are compounded by socio-economic disadvantage and low educational attainment, creating what the charity calls 'triple jeopardy'.

The problem is unevenly distributed across the country. Areas such as Knowsley, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Hartlepool, Islington, Manchester, Hull, Newcastle and Sandwell report some of the highest NEET rates. The Times has reported that more than 500,000 young people have never held a job, increasing the risk of permanent disadvantage and exclusion from the labour market.

Outlook

The 2025 GCSE results have once again drawn attention to the link between exam performance and long-term prospects. Poor outcomes, together with systemic inequality and health challenges, continue to push many young people out of education, work or training.

Without stronger intervention, through guidance, targeted funding and support for vulnerable groups, the UK risks losing not only individual potential but also the wider social and economic benefits that come from a well-prepared generation entering the workforce.