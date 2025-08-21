The Clacton Airshow 2025 is confirmed to take place on 21 and 22 August 2025, delighting aviation enthusiasts and families with a spectacular display of aerial prowess along the Essex Sunshine Coast. Organised by Tendring District Council, the event promises daring displays and breathtaking stunts, featuring iconic aircraft and ground entertainment.

Here are some essential details on the event's status, flight line-up, ticketing, and parking arrangements for attendees.

Event Status and Dates

The Clacton Airshow is not cancelled and will proceed as planned on Thursday, 21 August 2025, and Friday, 22 August 2025, marking its 32nd year as one of the UK's longest-running seaside airshows. Displays are scheduled to begin at approximately 1:45pm on Thursday, with a twilight display at 8:00pm, followed by fireworks at Clacton Pier.

Friday's displays start at 1:00pm, with the RAF Red Arrows opening the show. Ivan Henderson, Tendring District Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said, 'Clacton Airshow is a jewel in the crown of the Essex Sunshine Coast, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to our seafront each summer.'

Weather or operational requirements may alter timings, and attendees are advised to check the official website for updates.

Flight Line-Up and Highlights

The 2025 airshow boasts a thrilling roster of aircraft, headlined by the RAF Red Arrows, performing on both days with their precision flying and iconic Diamond Nine formation. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the Avro Lancaster Bomber, Supermarine Spitfire, and Hawker Hurricane, will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Other highlights include Red Bull air racer Mélanie Astles making her dazzling Clacton Airshow debut, alongside vintage aircraft like the P-51D Mustang 'Moonbeam McSwine', P-47D Thunderbolt, and the F-86 Sabre.

X posts from @ClactonAirshow state, 'Eyes to the skies! See what will be soaring in the skies at Clacton Airshow! 📆21st & 22nd of August'

✈️ Eyes to the skies!

See what will be soaring in the skies at Clacton Airshow!

📆21st & 22nd of August



🎖Battle of Britain Memorial Flight:

🔹Avro Lancaster Bomber

🔹Hawker Hurricane

🔹Supermarine Spitfire



📸 Paul Johnson Flightline#CAS2025 #EyestotheSkies pic.twitter.com/KmZJv3vl7l — Essex Sunshine Coast - Home of Clacton Airshow (@ClactonAirshow) August 16, 2025

The twilight display on Thursday, sponsored by Red Nova IT Solutions, will feature illuminated aircraft, lasers, and pyrotechnics, with Otto the Helicopter and The Firebirds lighting up the skies. A full flight list is available in the official programme, priced at £6 ($8), sold on-site.

Tickets and Parking Information

The Clacton Airshow is free to attend, with prime viewing areas along Clacton's seafront, from the east side of Clacton Pier to Martello Beach. Hospitality tickets, offering exclusive access, a two-course meal, and parking, are available for £65 ($87) on Thursday and £58 ($78) on Friday, bookable via Black Jacket Group.

Nicola Denny, Operations Director at Black Jacket Group, said, 'We're absolutely buzzing to host the hospitality marquee, perfectly set against the stunning backdrop of Clacton seafront.'

For parking, the KonectBuses Park and Ride service operates from Clacton Shopping Village, with buses running every 10 minutes from 10:00am until 10:00pm on Thursday and 6:30pm on Friday.

The West Road car park, managed by Clacton-on-Sea Rotary Club, is another option, with over 1,000 cars parked in 2024, raising £10,000 ($13,400) for charity. Seafront and Martello car parks will be closed, and road closures include Marine Parade West and Pier Gap from 5:00am on 20 August 2025. Visitors can also tune into the live stream via AeroView TV or BBC Essex on 103.5FM.