Canada has taken a strong position to protect the rights of its northern neighbour, Greenland. In a move that reminds many of the Cold War era, the Canadian government is pushing back against American plans to take control of the Arctic island. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stated clearly that Canada supports Greenland's right to rule itself. This statement draws a firm 'line in the ice' as tensions rise between Ottawa and Washington.

The disagreement started when the United States showed a renewed interest in making Greenland part of its own territory. US officials argue that they need the island to protect North America. However, Canada insists that borders and local laws must be respected. Minister Anand said that the future of the Arctic relies on rules, not on powerful countries taking land they want.

US Security Concerns Drive the Push

The United States has appointed a new special envoy, Jeff Landry, to lead the effort to acquire Greenland. This is not the first time the US has tried to buy the island. They made an offer in 1946 and again in 2019. However, the situation in 2025 is different. The US. government is not just looking for more land; they are worried about safety.

American defence officials claim that Russia and China are becoming too active in the Arctic. They believe that if they control Greenland, they can better stop foreign militaries from getting close to North America. The US already has a military base on the island called Pituffik Space Base. This base uses radar to spot missiles. Now, Washington argues that a simple base is not enough. They want full control to ensure the area is safe.

Canada Fears for Its Own Borders

The government in Ottawa is worried about what this means for Canada. If the US can ignore the borders of Greenland, they might ignore Canada's borders in the Arctic too. Canada has a vast northern territory that is hard to patrol. Protecting the idea of sovereignty—the right of a country to govern itself—is vital for Canada's own safety.

Minister Anand has spoken with leaders in Denmark to show support. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but it makes its own rules on most local matters. To show that Canada is serious, Minister Anand plans to visit Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, early next year. She will open a new Canadian office there. This action sends a signal that Canada wants to be a partner, not a boss.

A Treasure Hunt Under the Ice

There is another reason why the United States and other countries want Greenland. The island is rich in valuable minerals. Under the ice, there are deposits of rare earth metals. These materials are used to build mobile phones, electric car batteries, and advanced computers.

Climate change is causing the ice in the Arctic to melt faster than before. As the ice disappears, it becomes easier for mining companies to reach these treasures. The melting ice also opens up new paths for ships to travel between Europe, Asia, and America. Whoever controls Greenland will have power over these new trade routes and resources. Canada argues that these resources belong to the people who live there, not to the country with the biggest army.

The Right to Choose

The people of Greenland and the government of Denmark have both rejected the American plan. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Greenland is not for sale. She insists that the island belongs to its people.

Canada agrees with this view. The Canadian government believes that the Inuit people, who live in both Canada and Greenland, share a common history and culture. By supporting Greenland, Canada is protecting the rights of Indigenous people to decide their own future. The message from Ottawa is simple: security is important, but it cannot be used as an excuse to erase a country's borders.