In a world where anti-ageing solutions and skin health have become more prominent than ever, Collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining youth and vitality. As a fundamental building block of the skin, Collagen supports skin elasticity, hydration, and resilience. One company, Tezman Holding's Sel Sanayi, has set a new standard by achieving an unprecedented milestone: producing 500 Dalton Low Molecular Weight Collagen Tripeptides from bovine and fish sources under the Collasel brand.

This innovation, spearheaded by Selim Tezman, Board Member of Tezman Holding and CEO of Sel Sanayi, has revolutionized the collagen industry, making Collasel the first in the world to achieve this feat under one roof. This breakthrough opens new horizons for industries ranging from nutraceuticals and cosmetics to pharmaceuticals and beyond.

Collasel: A Global Leader in Hydrolyzed Collagen Production

Sel Sanayi, under its Collasel brand, has long been a prominent player in the collagen market. With over 50 years of expertise in gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen production, the company has continually evolved, meeting the needs of global markets. In 2019, the company expanded into producing collagen peptides, a highly sought-after ingredient in health, wellness, and cosmetics.

What sets Collasel apart is its unique ability to produce both bovine and fish-derived collagen tripeptide, a groundbreaking achievement in the collagen industry. Traditionally, collagen tripeptides were only derived from fish sources, limiting their accessibility. Sel Sanayi's innovation in developing bovine-sourced collagen tripeptide has transformed the market, providing a new option for manufacturers while maintaining the highly effective properties of collagen tripeptides.

The Science Behind Collasel's 500 Dalton Collagen Tripeptide

Collagen supplements have long been known for their health benefits, but molecular weight has always been critical in how well the body absorbs them. Standard collagen supplements typically contain larger molecules, which require enzymatic breakdown before the body can utilize them.

This process can be inefficient, leading to delayed or incomplete absorption.

Enter Collasel's 500 Dalton Collagen Tripeptide, which boasts a low molecular weight, making it one of the most bioavailable forms of Collagen available. But what exactly does this mean for consumers?

Faster Absorption, Superior Efficacy

The molecular weight of 500 Daltons is key to the effectiveness of Collasel's collagen tripeptide. This small molecule size allows the Collagen to be directly absorbed into the bloodstream through the intestinal wall without extensive digestion. The result? Collasel's collagen tripeptide is rapidly integrated into the body, delivering benefits more efficiently than traditional collagen supplements.

Once absorbed, the tripeptides stimulate the production of dermal proteins, such as Collagen and elastin, which are crucial for maintaining skin structure and firmness. Clinical studies have shown that collagen tripeptides can penetrate deep into the skin's layers, offering a more comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing than conventional collagen products.

The 500 Dalton Advantage in Dermocosmetics

In dermocosmetics, Collasel's collagen tripeptide offers a distinct advantage. Most collagen products in this category work primarily on the skin's surface, providing temporary hydration and smoothing effects. However, the low molecular weight of Collasel Tripeptide enables it to penetrate the deeper layers of the epidermis, initiating long-term skin regeneration and rejuvenation from within.

This deeper penetration is critical for addressing more profound skin concerns, such as the loss of elasticity, fine lines, and wrinkles. Collagen tripeptide has been shown to stimulate collagen synthesis in the skin, which can lead to visible improvements in skin texture, hydration, and overall appearance.

Less is More: The Power of Small Doses with Collasel

Another significant advantage of Collasel's 500 Dalton collagen tripeptide is its ability to achieve effective results with smaller dosages. Traditional collagen supplements typically require a daily dose of 10 grams or more to deliver noticeable results. In contrast, the superior absorption of Collasel's tripeptide means that users can experience the same benefits with just 2 grams per day.

This minor dosage requirement makes supplementation more convenient and reduces the cost for consumers, as they need less product to achieve the desired results. Additionally, products that combine 500 Dalton Collasel Tripeptide with 2000 Dalton Collasel Collagen Peptide offer a multi-layered approach to collagen supplementation, with immediate and long-lasting effects on skin health and anti-ageing.

The Impact of Collagen on Overall Health

While Collagen is often associated with skin health, its benefits extend far beyond that. Collagen peptides are essential in supporting the health of joints, bones, hair, nails, and even the immune system. Collasel's collagen tripeptide offers a holistic solution for consumers seeking to improve their overall well-being.

Joint and Bone Health

Collagen is a critical component of connective tissues, which include joints, tendons, and cartilage. The body's natural collagen production decreases as we age, leading to joint stiffness and discomfort. Supplementing with Collasel's 500 Dalton collagen tripeptide has been shown to promote joint flexibility and reduce inflammation, making it an excellent option for athletes, active individuals, and those suffering from joint pain.

Hair, Nails, and Beyond

Collagen supplementation also offers visible benefits for hair and nails. It helps strengthen nail beds and promotes the growth of thicker, healthier hair. Many consumers have reported noticeable hair volume and strength improvements after incorporating Collasel Tripeptide into their daily routine.

Immune Support and Weight Management

Collagen may also support immune function by enhancing the body's natural defence systems. Additionally, collagen peptides are often included in weight management products because they promote satiety and support muscle mass retention.

Selim Tezman's Vision: Redefining Healthy Aging

Selim Tezman's leadership has been pivotal in bringing these advancements to the forefront of the collagen industry. His vision for Sel Sanayi and Collasel is rooted in the belief that high-quality, scientifically-backed products can make a tangible difference in people's lives.

"We have always been focused on innovation, and our recent achievement with Collasel Tripeptide is a testament to the dedication of our R&D team. We are proud to be at the forefront of collagen production and are committed to providing consumers with the best possible solutions for healthy ageing," said Tezman.

Collasel's commitment to innovation and its ability to produce collagen tripeptide from both bovine and fish sources positions the brand as a leader in the collagen industry. The company continues collaborating with global partners, ensuring its products reach consumers worldwide.

Conclusion: The Future of Collagen is Here

With its groundbreaking achievement in producing 500 Dalton Low Molecular Weight Collagen Tripeptides from bovine and fish sources, Collasel has set a new standard in the collagen industry. This revolutionary product offers superior absorption, efficacy at lower doses, and a wide range of benefits that extend beyond skin health.

As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Collasel Tripeptide is poised to be a game-changer for consumers seeking high-quality collagen solutions for healthy ageing and overall well-being.