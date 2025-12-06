Taylor Swift is facing renewed criticism for her lack of public response after the White House used one of her songs in a promotional video. The silence has drawn sharp comparisons to other major artists, like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, who immediately demanded their music be removed from similar content.

This placed a spotlight on Swift, with observers noting why the pop superstar has not voiced opposition or taken action. The White House TikTok video featuring her 'The Fate of Ophelia' track remains online. This fact has renewed discussion about Swift's lack of reaction after the recent incident involving the Please Please Please hitmaker.

What's the Excuse, Taylor Swift?

TikTok creator Kahlen Barry is among those who have called out Taylor Swift for her silence. In a video, Barry contrasted Swift's lack of reaction with the immediate public statements from Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo after the White House used their songs in videos promoting ICE.

'So if you're still defending Taylor Swift and the way that she's been moving with this current administration, I know something about you,' Barry began. The creator pointed out that Swift is a much bigger star than Carpenter and Rodrigo combined, yet she has remained silent.

'So at this point, I'm sorry. What is the excuse?' Barry asked. 'What is the excuse for Taylor Swift, who is more powerful than both of them, honestly, combined?' Barry expressed disbelief at Swift's silence, particularly given her public battle for ownership of her music, only to be 'complicit when people are using her music to fuel a very disgusting and harmful agenda.'

Sabrina Carpenter has spoken up while Taylor Swift remains complicit. It is clear through Sabrina and Olivia that it's not hard to stand up and they have far less power.

A Contrast in Responses

When Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter discovered the White House was using their songs, they both issued swift and forceful public rebukes.

'Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,' Rodrigo reportedly wrote in a since-deleted comment on a video promoting self-deportation. Shortly after, the audio on the video was removed.

Carpenter had a similar reaction after her song 'Juno' was used to promote ICE deportations. She called the video 'Evil and Disgusting' and stated, 'Do Not Involve Me in Your Inhumane Agenda.' The White House subsequently deleted that video.

The TikTok video using Swift's song, 'The Fate of Ophelia,' remains accessible. The White House used a clip of the song, ending the video with the caption 'The fate of America.'

History of Public Feud

The silence surprised many, given Swift's public feud with Donald Trump. In her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, her publicist warned her that Trump might come after her for speaking out politically, to which she replied, 'F**k that. I don't care.'

Swift later endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 national election. In response, Trump reportedly took to social media and wrote, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.' This history led many to assume she would immediately demand that the White House remove her track, but no statement has been issued.