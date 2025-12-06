Beyoncé is Hollywood Reporter's 2025's most influential female entertainer as her Cowboy Carter tour grossed a record-breaking £332 million ($407.6 million), making it the highest-grossing country music tour in history.

However, critics question the timing of the announcement and the choice to award her the title. They explained that not only is Beyoncé's catalogue missing in the top 50 of top streaming platforms, like Spotify, but there are also other female entertainers who fit the criteria more.

Social media users believed the award was 'bought', especially as she and husband Jay-Z have been cozying up with figures within US President Donald Trump's social circles.

Why Beyoncé Is the Most Influential Entertainer This 2025

Besides the record-breaking tour, Beyoncé helped renew global interest in Western/Cowboy fashion, which also boosted the local economies of concert cities.

She also rightfully earned the title for breaking racial barriers in becoming the first Black woman to top the US country charts. The same album won her her first-ever Album of the Year award in the 2025 Grammys. This extends her record of being the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

In short, Beyoncé, over 25 years into her career, has managed to dominate cities and award nights through turning point situations like being in the country genre. It's a massive sign of timeless talent and social influence that other artists can follow through.

No Streaming Success and Socialised with MAGAs

Beyhives celebrated the recognition, but some find it suspicious.

this article coming out the day after spotify wrapped where she didn’t even make the top 50 most streamed artists this year despite being on tour is so fucking funny https://t.co/c7tClViXny — ؘ (@benitosversion) December 4, 2025

This year, a day before she was awarded as the most influential, Spotify's top 50 most-streamed artists list did not include Beyoncé. Critics cannot resist pointing out the time and thinking that she and her husband Jay-Z, have done it behind the scenes.

Recently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were featured at a charity gala hosted by the REFORM Alliance, a justice reform organization co-founded by Jay-Z. However, the two received heat online when pictures were taken of them sitting at a table with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

People on different social media platforms conjectured that the meeting was a sign of close relationships with people connected to Trump. Users commented to say that the couple has no problem with Trump because they don't suffer from his policies the way the average person does. Others also noted that it does not match their narrative of pushing people of color into view but hanging out with people who are openly racist.

Beyonce has not issued a single word about Trump since he's been elected. She has had dinner with the Kushners and partied at Jeff Bezo's house though.



You have no morals. Hating Taylor Swift is not political activism. https://t.co/O7clQECCRO — Joe McBob (@MrJoeMcBob) December 5, 2025

Other Female Artists Who Also Deserve the Award

Beyoncé certainly stole the show with the spotlight she got, but the truth is that a few other female artists equally made their voices heard in the same year.

Billie Eilish, for example, managed to mix commercial success with her philanthropic position. Recently, she committed approximately £8.6 million ($11.5 million) from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to environmental and food equity projects. At the same time, Eilish is also using her platform to challenge billionaires to direct their wealth towards social good if they really want to help.

Likewise, Olivia Rodrigo left her signature not only in music but in philanthropy as well; the GUTS World Tour of hers was a huge success with a gross of around £139 million ($184.6 million), and the donations made by the promoters of the events enabled them to support women's health, reproductive rights, and gender‑based violence prevention across the globe. She was also one of the first artists to condemn the Trump administration for using her songs in their anti-immigrant propaganda.

Rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter is quite the trendsetter with her humanitarian work, which mainly comprises giving money to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) and becoming a part of a wider group of charitable initiatives. On top of that, her being a fierce advocate of the LGBTQ+ community and going against the White House for using her music for anti-immigrant messaging are some of the best instances of her influence.

Perhaps, it's Beyoncé's time now, but in the later years, the rising female pop stars will also have their names written in major titles like 'Most Influential'.