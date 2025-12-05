It is a revelation that might just make the next briefing in the Oval Office a touch uncomfortable. Despite Donald Trump's well-documented and often vitriolic disdain for Taylor Swift—culminating in his infamous declaration of hatred for the pop star—White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been unmasked as a secret fan.

The revelation comes courtesy of the annual social media ritual known as Spotify Wrapped, which exposed the 28-year-old's listening habits to the world, proving that while she may toe the party line by day, she is jamming to the President's nemesis by night.

While the President has spent much of the last year attacking the singer for her political allegiances and branding her as 'woke', his chief spokesperson has seemingly tuned out the noise.

Leavitt took to Instagram to share a slide from her 2025 Spotify Wrapped, a personalised summary of a user's most-streamed audio, inadvertently revealing that her musical taste directly contradicts her boss's political enemies list.

Karoline Leavitt Reveals Her Top Artists of 2025

Like many of her Gen Z peers on social media this week, Leavitt shared her musical highlights with her followers. The list itself was largely dominated by genres that align with the administration's conservative base.

Country music star Morgan Wallen secured the top spot as Leavitt's most-listened-to artist of the year. Following Wallen, the list took a distinct turn toward contemporary Christian music, with singers Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake, and Anne Wilson claiming the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

However, it was the artist sitting at number five that raised eyebrows. Despite the frequent and public feuds between the 79-year-old President and the 35-year-old superstar, the Life of a Showgirl singer rounded out the Press Secretary's top five favourites. This inclusion suggests that even within the inner circle of the Trump White House, Swift's cultural dominance is impossible to escape, regardless of political directives.

How Karoline Leavitt Navigated Trump's Public Attacks on Swift

The irony of Karoline Leavitt's playlist is compounded by the fact that she is professionally tasked with defending the President's erratic outbursts against the singer. As many will recall, Trump has made his feelings on Swift abundantly clear for years.

Most recently, in August, the President launched an attack on the 'woke' pop star amid a bizarre rant regarding actress Sydney Sweeney's campaign for American Eagle denim.

Trump took to Truth Social to defend Sweeney, declaring her controversial 'good jeans' campaign the 'HOTTEST ad out there', while strangely comparing the PR moment to Jaguar's rebrand, which featured androgynous models and a pink car. In a twist that confused many observers, Swift was roped into this diatribe.

'Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,' Trump wrote in the post. 'Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.'

The comments made headlines immediately, forcing Karoline Leavitt to field questions from the press corps regarding her boss's fixation on the singer's appeal. When Fox News' Peter Doocy asked what the President meant by claiming Swift was 'no longer hot', Leavitt managed to keep her secret Swiftie status under wraps with a diplomatic pivot.

'Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift's political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work, and I will leave it at that,' she answered at the time.

A History of Bad Blood

The friction between the White House and the Cruel Summer singer dates back to 2018, when Swift broke her long-standing political silence to endorse Democratic candidates in Tennessee over Republican Marsha Blackburn.

At the time, Swift wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that she would 'always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.'

Trump's response at the time was dismissive but measured, stating: 'I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about (Marsha Blackburn). Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now.'

However, that percentage dropped to zero following Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris over Trump last year, which sparked a massive surge in voter registration. The endorsement led to Trump's now-infamous all-caps declaration on Truth Social: 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!'

Despite the President's unequivocal hatred, it appears his message failed to reach the Spotify account of his own Press Secretary.