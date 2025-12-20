Comedian Conan O'Brien reportedly stopped his guests from calling the police on Nick Reiner during a heated row with his father Rob Reiner at his holiday party. The reported moment came hours before the director and his wife Michele Reiner were found dead in their home in Los Angeles.

An insider who attended O'Brien's holiday party told The Daily Mail on Friday that the former talk show host intervened when a heated argument broke out between father and son. 'They got into an argument, the father and son. It got so bad and loud and someone wanted to call the police to report it,' said the insider. 'But Conan stepped in and said, "it's my house, my party, I'm not calling the police." He talked them out of calling the police.'

'We Need to Call the Police'

According to a second insider, guests were so worried that Nick may need to be placed on psychiatric care for his behaviour that they discussed calling for a mental health hold.

'When the s*** was hitting the fan, somebody said we need to call the police. The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental health hold,' said the second source. 'It makes sense, who wants the cops showing up creating a scene? But the argument between Nick and Rob was intense.'

Nick Reiner was reportedly showing signs of erratic behaviour not only towards his parents, but also towards other guests at O'Brien's party. An insider told People that Nick Reiner 'was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.'

Rob Reiner Was 'Petrified' of His Son'

The revelations of what happened during O'Brien's party came after reports that Reiner told his close friends that he was worried that his son might potentially harm him. Before leaving O'Brien's party, Reiner allegedly told his friends that he was 'petrified' of his son's potential behaviour.

One insider, who attended the slain couple's memorial service on Monday, recalled one A-lister's comments about the late director.

'I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me,' the late director allegedly said.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday revealed the official causes of death for Rob and Michele Reiner were 'multiple sharp force injuries' and listed as a homicide.

The couple were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California by their daughter Romy Reiner. Nick Reiner was arrested shortly after the discovery of the bodies and is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He has since made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, and an arraignment for his case is expected to be on 7 January, 2026.

Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks Supporting Rob's Children

Following the director's death, his closest friends Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks are reportedly providing support to his children, an insider revealed to People on Thursday.

'Rob and Michele were beloved in Hollywood and their friends like Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks are truly like family and fiercely protective,' the insider told the outlet.

Jake and Romy have also expressed their gratitude towards the outpouring of support for them following their parents' deaths. Without mentioning Nick, they have also asked the public for privacy at this time.

'Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,' said Jake and Romy in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday. 'The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.'

'They weren't just our parents, they were our best friends,' Jake and Romy continued. 'We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.'