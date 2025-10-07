KEY POINTS Sanders calls for new worker protections, including a 32-hour workweek and profit-sharing mandates.

Amazon and Walmart have already announced job cuts linked to automation initiatives.

A new report spearheaded by Senator Bernie Sanders is shaking Washington and corporate America. It warns that artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics could wipe out nearly 100 million US jobs over the next decade, hitting industries from health care to fast food and trucking.

Although the projections come with caveats, the findings raise a powerful question: as AI advances at breakneck speed, who stands to gain and who gets left behind?

The Findings: Who Is Most at Risk

Drawing heavily from ChatGPT-based analysis and economic modelling, Sanders' committee estimates that:

89% of fast food workers could see their roles replaced

65% of teaching assistants

64% of accountants

47% of truck drivers

40% of registered nurses

These figures are staggering in scope and intentionally provocative. The report notes: 'The agricultural revolution unfolded over thousands of years. The industrial revolution took more than a century. Artificial labour could reshape the economy in less than a decade.'

But these are not guaranteed outcomes. Rather, they are forecasts of vulnerability — industries where human labour may be more exposed to automation.

Business Momentum Already Shifting

Many firms are already leaning into automation to cut labour costs, streamline operations, or scale faster. Major names like Amazon and Walmart have publicly acknowledged workforce reductions facilitated by AI and robotics.

For instance, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has told employees that future efficiency gains will reduce headcount across corporate and warehouse operations.

Meanwhile, industries such as logistics, delivery, and manufacturing continue to experiment with autonomous vehicles, robotic process automation, and AI-driven predictive systems. The technological groundwork is already underway.

Thus, the question for many executives ceases to be if disruption will come, but when and how fast.

Political Response and Proposed Safeguards

The report doesn't simply issue a warning — it calls for policy action. Among the proposals:

A 'robot tax' on companies that replace workers with machines

on companies that replace workers with machines A 32-hour workweek without reducing pay

without reducing pay Profit sharing and worker seats on corporate boards

and on corporate boards Expanded employee ownership models

models Strengthening unions and banning stock buybacks

Sanders argues that unless structural steps are taken, 'corporate America will wipe out tens of millions of decent-paying jobs, cut labour costs and boost profits.'

On the other hand, Republicans and some business leaders caution that overregulation could stifle innovation, deter investment, and undermine U.S. competitiveness — particularly against AI advancement in China.

The Critics: Flawed Models, Overblown Claims?

Many economists warn that these projections are speculative. The methodology — relying in part on ChatGPT's estimations of job descriptions — invites scepticism.

Mark Muro, a fellow at Brookings Metro, cautions that while AI 'will affect many occupations,' replacement is not equivalent to immediate job loss. Instead, roles may evolve, tasks may shift, and human work may be augmented rather than eliminated.

Others point to the historical precedent of technological disruption: new jobs often emerge even as old ones vanish, though the transition can be painful and uneven.

How Businesses and Workers Can Prepare

Companies are now reassessing their strategies to manage the rapid adoption of AI. Analysts say that firms may need to invest heavily in reskilling programmes and AI training to prepare their workforces for new roles that rely more on human-machine collaboration.

Businesses could also face growing pressure to implement ethical AI governance, ensuring transparency and accountability in how automation is deployed. Collaboration between companies, labour groups and government agencies may also become crucial to minimise economic disruption.

For workers, experts recommend focusing on skills that are difficult to automate, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. Training in digital literacy and familiarity with AI-driven tools may also help employees remain competitive as industries continue to evolve.

What Comes Next

The Sanders report underscores the scale of transformation AI could bring to the U.S. labour market. While the projections are based on assumptions and emerging data, the findings highlight a growing concern that automation could accelerate faster than previous technological shifts.

Economists and policymakers agree that the coming years will test the ability of institutions to adapt to new forms of work and productivity. Whether the outcome leads to widespread displacement or new opportunities will depend largely on how businesses, workers, and lawmakers respond to the pace of technological change.