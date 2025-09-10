The UK has recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases among hospital patients, prompting renewed discussion over whether the virus is making a comeback. Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show a 31 per cent increase in hospital test positivity in just over two weeks.

However, officials stress that community transmission remains low. The figures highlight the need for close monitoring but do not suggest a return to the widespread disruption seen during the pandemic's peak.

Covid Cases Rising in Hospitals

According to UKHSA, the proportion of hospital patients with respiratory symptoms who tested positive for Covid rose from 5.8 per cent on 26 July to 7.6 per cent by 10 August. That amounts to a 31 per cent rise in a fortnight.

Officials emphasised that the figure applies only to symptomatic hospital patients and does not reflect the general population. Overall surveillance still categorises Covid activity as low and stable. Nevertheless, the sharp hospital increase has raised questions about whether a new wave may be developing.

Emerging Variants

Experts believe the rise is being driven by new Omicron subvariants. One, known as NB.1.8.1 and nicknamed 'Nimbus', appears to spread more easily than earlier strains. There is no indication that it causes more severe illness, but its growth has coincided with higher hospital positivity rates.

Another strain, called XFG or 'Stratus', is a recombinant variant that combines genetic material from different lineages. It has quickly become dominant in England, increasing from about 10 per cent to 40 per cent of cases within weeks, The Independent reported. While more transmissible, its severity remains consistent with other Omicron forms.

Community Levels Remain Low

Despite the rise in hospitals, broader surveillance data remain reassuring. NHS sentinel trusts and community monitoring programmes continue to show that Covid is circulating at or near baseline levels. Flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also remain low.

Public health experts say the hospital figures may reflect local outbreaks or seasonal changes rather than a nationwide surge. However, they warn that the situation will need to be tracked closely, particularly as winter approaches and multiple respiratory viruses often circulate at once.

Expert Guidance and Public Advice

Health officials continue to encourage vaccine uptake, especially among older people and those with underlying conditions. Autumn booster programmes remain a priority, while improved ventilation in indoor settings is also advised.

Some experts suggest masks could again play a role in higher-risk environments such as hospitals and care homes, The Guardian reported. Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA, stressed that vaccination is still the most effective defence against serious illness and hospitalisation.

Preparing for Winter

The rise in cases comes as the NHS prepares for seasonal pressures, when Covid, flu, norovirus and RSV can combine to strain services. While there is no evidence yet of such a scenario developing, officials are keen to avoid being caught off guard.

For now, the 31 per cent increase in hospital positivity is a reminder that Covid has not disappeared. Experts say the virus remains manageable through vaccinations, surveillance and targeted precautions. The coming months will show whether this uptick is a temporary fluctuation or the first sign of a broader winter surge.