KEY POINTS Al-Nassr defeated Al-Batin 3-1 on Friday

Ronaldo failed to score or provide an assist

Ronaldo scored 2 hat-tricks for Al-Nassr last month

Cristiano Ronaldo has more often than not found himself in the middle of an unnecessary controversy these days.

Ronaldo was dragged into one such situation recently when a video of him slashing at a young fan began to circulate on social media last week. The Portuguese forward's outburst happened after his side Al-Nassr clinched a 3-1 win over Al-Batin on Friday.

While it was The Knights of Najd's fourth straight triumph in the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, it was a frustrating outing for Ronaldo at Mrsool Park. The former Manchester United star failed to get on the scoresheet or even provide an assist and missed a bunch of opportunities in the game, heading most of the crosses above the crossbar.

After 19 matches in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr have 46 points and are two points clear at the top of the table. On Friday, Al-Nassr started the match on a low as they were trailing from the 17th minute, courtesy of Renzo Lopez's strike, and appeared to be heading towards a defeat, which would have been just their second loss of the league season. However, three late goals from Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Mohammed Maran handed Al-Nassr three crucial points.

When Ronaldo was returning to the dressing room, a young fan confronted him in the tunnel. "Messi is so much better than you!" the fan told Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who was already frustrated with Al-Nassr's first-half performance, instantly got irked with the boy's comments. Ronaldo replied, "It's an easy match! It's an easy match!"

Bro is pissed after 3-1 win 🤣🤣🤣🤣 never a team player pic.twitter.com/vf4CTZFqnB — Dream⚜️ (@ParisianDream__) March 4, 2023

Ronaldo, who has been Messi's rival for over a decade now, struck two hat-tricks in three games for Al-Nassr before their clash with Al-Batin, including a four-goal show against Al-Wehda. The 37-year-old forward also assisted both Al-Nassr's goals in their 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun. While it looked like Ronaldo had touched his best in Saudi Arabia before he went off the track once again last week with a disappointing performance, which almost cost Al-Nassr the game.

Following the 3-1 win over Al-Batin, Ronaldo, who is the captain of Al-Nassr, took to social media to express his delight with their comeback. The five-time Champions League winner told his 556 million followers, "Always believe until the end! Vamos!"

Ronaldo mutually parted ways with Manchester United towards the end of last year. He eventually left European football after accepting a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The Mrsool Park club offered Ronaldo a lucrative £173 million-a-year contract and the entire deal is believed to run across seven years in total - with Ronaldo taking up an ambassadorial role once he officially retires from professional football.

The Portuguese might not have scored regularly for Al-Nassr - seven of the eight goals he's netted for them have come as part of his two hat-tricks - but it would not be wrong to believe he is still getting accustomed to his new life in Saudi Arabia. It has been just six weeks since he made his debut for Al-Nassr.

The two hat-tricks earned Ronaldo the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month award in February. Reacting to the same, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, "Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team."

Earlier this month, Ronaldo was dragged into yet another controversy when Georgilaya, a Venezuelan blogger, accused the star footballer to have slept with her. The Al-Nassr forward then reportedly denied cheating on Georgina Rodriguez with the Venezuelan influencer, rubbishing the claims as "completely false".

"This is completely false and defamatory," Ronaldo's spokesperson said in an official statement.