KEY POINTS Greenwood was arrested over a year ago on suspicion of rape and assault

The charges against Greenwood were dropped last month

Man Utd are conducting their own investigation before deciding Greenwood's future

Manchester United have reportedly received enquiries from other clubs about a potential loan deal for forward Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood over a year ago, after the English forward was arrested on suspicion of alleged rape and assault, and then he was later placed on bail. The 21-year-old forward has not played or trained with Manchester United in the above-mentioned period, last representing the club in a match against West Ham United on Jan. 22, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges against Greenwood, following the withdrawal of a key witness. However, his suspension at Manchester United has continued to be in place at the Old Trafford club. The Red Devils revealed in an official release that it would be carrying their own investigation before deciding anything on Greenwood's future.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," Man Utd said in a statement.

With Greenwood's future currently hanging in the air, Man Utd could supposedly offload him in the near future, considering the club has begun to receive offers for the young forward.

Man Utd have received loan offers from Turkish clubs and clubs that have open transfer windows, according to a tweet. The clubs are not expected to be from Europe's top leagues as their transfer windows shut at the end of January.

Among European football nations, only Norway, Iceland and Faroe Islands' windows remain open. Meanwhile, clubs far away from England including from the likes of South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Nigeria are all in the same position. It is understood that Fenerbahce, a club that competes in Super Lig, Turkey's top flight, were previously linked with a move for Greenwood.

It is fair to say that Man Utd are in no hurry to bring Greenwood back into their squad, considering their ongoing amazing form on the pitch. The Red Devils recently won the League Cup, their first silverware since the 2016-17 season, and are also alive in all three other competitions they started the season in.

Greenwood and his representatives had their first face-to-face meeting with Man Utd in recent weeks. While the English striker would have thought he would be able to revive his Man Utd career soon, there are concerns from both the men's and women's players about his return to the first team.

The meeting was believed to have taken place before Man Utd's Europa League playoff first-leg clash with Barcelona last week.

It was earlier reported that Greenwood reached out to some of the Manchester United players, some of them he's known since his academy days. The former Premier League champions are expected to collect a player opinion from their men's and women's leadership groups before deciding on the forward's future with the club.

Man Utd's ongoing internal investigation into Greenwood's case is believed to be very comprehensive and is not expected to be concluded anytime soon. As a result, the England national is unlikely to play for Ten Hag and Co this season, despite the Dutch boss reportedly reaching out to him via a phone call.

The process also includes a mental and physical evaluation of Greenwood, with the forward having two-and-a-half-years remaining in his current contract with the club, with an option to extend it by another season. Greenwood, who made his senior debut with the Red Devils during the 2018-19 campaign, has made 129 competitive appearances, scoring 35 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.