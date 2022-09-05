Netflix has cast unknown actors Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William, respectively. They are both making their professional screen debuts in "The Crown" Season 6 of the Golden Globes, Emmys, and BAFTA award-winning series.

Both actors were cast after submitting self-taped auditions when "The Crown" Season 6 casting call was issued on social media. Newcomer actor Rufus Kampa was also cast to play the younger Prince William. All three actors will star in the show's sixth and final season, which starts filming this autumn.

The streaming giant had previously announced that "The Crown" Season 5 would be its final one, but creator Peter Morgan had a change of heart and fought for a sixth season to "do justice to the richness and complexity of the story."

The Telegraph reports that playing the Duchess of Cambridge would be Meg's first professional screen role and that she got cast just a few months after she chose to leave her comprehensive school in Wokingham to pursue acting.

Prior to getting her big break, the young actress worked as a performer at Legoland theme park, wearing costumes of Lego characters and entertaining guests.

According to Deadline magazine, McVey won the role of playing Prince William with his impressive CV that included training at the Drama Centre London and working as an understudy in the play Camp Siegfried at the Old Vic in London.

The previous instalment of "The Crown" starred British A-list actors like Olivia Colman, Helen Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Dalton, Matt Smith and Jonathan Pryce.

Prince Harry, who has made his own commercial deal with Netflix to produce his love story with his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has previously spoken warmly about the show. He has said in the past, "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife."

"The Crown" Season 5 can be streamed on Netflix in November.