The EuroMillions Millionaire Maker March 11 draw winner only has until Sept. 7 to step up and claim their prize, or else the lottery operator will keep the jackpot. So far, the only known detail of the missing winner is that the ticket was bought in the London suburb of Ealing.

National Lottery prizes need to be claimed 180 days from the draw date. All unclaimed prize money and interest will go to National Lottery-funded projects in the UK. The National Lottery has collected more than £46 billion (US$53 billion) and awarded over 670,000 grants since it began.

Every EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw creates a single millionaire. Each player who partakes in the draw receives a unique EuroMillions Millionaire Maker number on their ticket when making a purchase.

The code for the March 11 EuroMillions draw was MNZW 39388. Everybody is encouraged to check their tickets to see if they may be the missing winner.

Players can see if they have won by visiting the National Lottery website or downloading its app. Winners can also claim their prize anonymously if they prefer to keep their names out of the newspapers.

Players are able to bring in more than £30 million per week just by playing National Lottery games. The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.

Euromillions tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is €17 million which can roll over to €240 million.