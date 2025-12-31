Indian companies are facing a growing cybersecurity crisis, particularly since Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. listed India among the most heavily targeted countries worldwide, with over 2,000 recorded cyberattacks per week in 2025.

According to Digital Terminal's summary of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.'s report, India's cyberattacks have risen above global averages, with threats targeting not just individuals, but also organisations and public services.

India Among the World's Most Targeted Cyber Markets

The increasing number of cyberattacks highlights digital vulnerability as companies continue to neglect implementing rigorous security protocols in their operations. In the report, India's cybersecurity landscape is experiencing a steep rise in cyberthreats- an increase from 1.03 million in 2022 to 2.27 million in 2024 and the indication of continued growth in 2025- caused by increased digital expansion.

According to Varindia's report, cyber fraud reported through India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal recorded losses of ₹36,450 crore (£3 million) early this year. Cyber fraud reports were largely driven by phishing-driven UPI fraud, SIM swap attacks, and deepfake-based scams, among others. Furthermore, India's increasing use of cloud platforms and digital transactions substantially expanded the attack surface, leaving organisations more susceptible.

Further to their report, ransomware impacted approximately 7-10% of businesses, primarily in the education industry. Attackers use extortion tactics and zero-day vulnerabilities to avoid detection.

India's cyber future not only requires but also vehemently demands better security defence protocols. India's IT hub and Silicon Valley, Bangalore, is facing a threat from multinational corporations (MNCs) operating global capability centres (GCCs).

According to Security Boulevard, Bangalore's operations 'now sit at the center of a high-stakes cybersecurity storm,' an indication of an increased risk in organisations operating globally.

Bangalore is calling for a unified cyber defence, citing 'warning signs' central to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 and 6-hour incident CERT-In reporting, rising GCC as gateway attacks, junior analysts missing security threats, and misconfigurations.

The report further notes that when breached, GCCs with global network access can allow attackers to shift into parent company access, exposing systems across the globe.

Security by Design

With limited cybersecurity budgets, educational institutions recorded between 4,000 - 10,000 weekly cyber incidents. This number exceeds India's national weekly average attacks. Trailing not too far behind are government agencies, telecommunications, and healthcare. This goes to show that organisations with sensitive data are more likely to face larger attacks.

While Indian enterprises and organisations rely on traditional cybersecurity measures such as firewalls and basic antivirus tools that are not designed to handle sophisticated threats such as AI-assisted code and polymorphic malware, analysts are pushing for unified security platforms that can identify threats.

Security by design, which integrates existing security measures throughout organisational processes and the software development lifecycle, targets the root causes of risks and highlights proactive defence as the most effective approach.

Data from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.'s report emphasises the challenge organisations face in reducing the number of weekly attacks, urging Indian corporations to invest in more sophisticated defences, security insight and crisis management training.