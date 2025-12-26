One of China's largest social media platforms was thrust into controversy this week after a major cyberattack caused pornographic and violent livestreams to flood user feeds, raising uncomfortable questions about online security in one of the world's most tightly regulated digital environments.

The incident hit Kuaishou, a leading rival to TikTok's Chinese counterpart Douyin, late on Monday night. For roughly 90 minutes, users reported encountering explicit sexual material and graphic violence while scrolling through livestreams, content that is strictly illegal under Chinese law.

The breach quickly went viral on Chinese social media, where shocked users described opening the app only to be confronted with material that would normally be removed within seconds.

How the Cyberattack Unfolded

According to reporting from CNN, the cyberattack began at around 10 p.m. local time and overwhelmed Kuaishou's moderation systems by unleashing thousands of illicit livestreams at once. Users took to Weibo to express disbelief, with some questioning how such content could circulate so freely on a platform known for heavy censorship.

China operates one of the most comprehensive internet control systems in the world, using real name verification, automated content moderation and the so called Great Firewall to block unwanted material. Pornography, in particular, remains illegal nationwide, making the scale of the incident especially jarring.

State media later reported that the attack may have been powered by artificial intelligence, allowing perpetrators to deploy thousands of bot accounts simultaneously. A Chinese cybersecurity firm cited by local outlets claimed as many as 17,000 automated accounts were used to stream prohibited content in rapid succession.

Kuaishou's Response and Official Statement

In response, Kuaishou Technology confirmed that its livestreaming service had been targeted by what it described as underground and gray industries, a term commonly used in China to refer to organised online criminal networks.

The company said it activated emergency security protocols immediately, shut down affected livestreams and reported the incident to police and relevant regulators. Kuaishou added that livestreaming services gradually resumed normal operation and that no other core functions of the app were affected.

In its statement, the company stressed that it strongly condemns illegal activity and remains committed to complying with all Chinese laws and regulations.

Why the Incident Has Wider Implications

The attack comes at a sensitive time for China's tech sector. New regulations introduced earlier this year require online platforms to report cybersecurity breaches more quickly and in greater detail. Authorities have warned that the scale and frequency of cyberattacks continue to rise, with millions of attempted malware transmissions recorded daily.

Kuaishou's sheer size makes the incident particularly significant. The platform boasts more than 416 million daily active users, ranking second only to Douyin in China's short video market. Even a short disruption exposed how automated attacks can overwhelm traditional moderation systems within seconds.

Cybersecurity experts quoted by state media said many platforms still rely heavily on manual review models that struggle to respond to large scale automated abuse. Once bot networks are deployed, prohibited content can spread faster than human moderators can intervene.

Market Reaction and Ongoing Questions

The fallout was swift. Kuaishou's shares, which are listed in Hong Kong, reportedly fell by as much as six percent following news of the breach. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and investigations remain ongoing.

While there is no confirmed link, the timing of the incident has fuelled debate online due to a recently proposed amendment that would impose stricter penalties for distributing obscene material, even in private chats. Chinese state media later clarified that some interpretations of the law circulating online were inaccurate.

For now, the cyberattack has exposed a rare vulnerability in China's tightly controlled digital ecosystem. It also serves as a reminder that even the most heavily regulated platforms remain vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated online threats.