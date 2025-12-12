The increasing dependence of enterprises in social media advertising to boost holiday sales is silently jeopardizing their cybersecurity with every digital interaction. Cyberattacks can happen in the blink of an eye, cybersecurity experts reveal.

Atlantic.net COO Pete Cannata shares in their article that 'Small business owners don't realise how much information they're inadvertently sharing'. He goes on to say that a single image that shows what's going on behind the curtains can easily 'open the door to serious security breaches, warning users before sharing selfies taken at work.

From phishing scams that lead to data breach, to Spywares where users' online activities can be monitored, every single online interaction can compromise cybersecurity and grant cybercriminals access to sensitive data. And because of the surge in online activities during the festive season, attackers can target businesses while owners are distracted.

Here are some habits to avoid this season to curb any possibility of a cyberattack, as shared by Pete Cannata:

1. Job Announcements Sans Verification

Ample manpower during this season can be a challenge, as consumers are likely to spend endlessly on gifts, food and drinks, apparel, decor, and more. As such, businesses tend to rectify this by immediately posting job announcements, and, although relatively harmless at any other time of the year, can open an opportunity for cybercriminals to gain instant access to personal information.

It helps to include a link to your official website or social media page where the job post or posts are listed. Have a safety reminder handy as well stating that your company will never ask for any amount of cash, or piece of sensitive information — especially OTPs — at any time during your interaction.

2. Sharing BTS Photos = Exposing Sensitive Information

Before you post that selfie with the hashtag #bts, check your surroundings for computer monitors, boards, or even documents on the table that may show sensitive information such as passwords, ID badges with employee details, customer data, and more.

3. Avoiding 2-Factor Authentication Entirely

Using the same password across all platforms for everyone in the organisation to use is one thing, not using 2FA is another. Avoiding these 2 critical mistakes can strengthen your security in more ways than one.

Cannata explains, 'If one platform gets breached, hackers have access to all your accounts. When multiple people know the password, you lose control. If an employee leaves on bad terms or their device gets hacked, your business accounts are compromised'.

4. Clicking on Unverified Mentions/Tagged Posts

Intriguing as it may be when someone mentions your organisation in a post, but failing to verify whether these tags are malicious or may contain malicious links can make or break your holiday season. Cybercriminals often feed on curiosity, tagging multiple businesses in the hopes of getting clicks. If your gut says something may be off with any post or tag, look into the account/s closely before clicking on it.

Minimise the Risk This Season

Small businesses often benefit from increased social media engagements, particularly during the busiest season of the year. Adopting cybersecurity practices that tend to evolve each year is a good practise in staying vigilant. Employing proactive defence in online social interactions, where cyberthreats are constantly imminent, can reduce exposure to cybercrimes.