Panto actor Dion Davies found the winning Euromillions ticket for the December 20 draw while cleaning his car. Edinburgh Live reports that Davies forgot all about buying the ticket and only chanced upon the stub when he was asked to take everything out by the valet at the car wash at his local Spar shop.

The 47-year-old dad of one was told he needed to call the number on the back of the ticket as it was a winner. Upon verification, Dion had managed to match all five numbers plus one Lucky Star. He says that his guesses were all based on family birthdays.

Wales Online published that the Tuesday EuroMillions winning ticket for December 20 had been officially announced as unclaimed by The National Lottery in January.

Davies shared, "I needed to clean the car both inside and out because it was in a terrible state after lots of journeys. So I took it to get valeted, at which point the guy asked me to take all of my belongings out before he started - just in case he threw away something that was valuable. And I'm so glad he did because I found a multi lottery ticket in my sun visor that I had bought in December from Tesco in Milford Haven where I was performing in the panto."

He joins the growing list of incredibly lucky lottery players like the teenage first-time Lotto player who won £30 million.

After learning the life-changing news, the new Lottery winner divulged that he planned to visit Italy this year with his wife and son. Dion also hopes to take his son to the annual international Comic-Con convention in San Diego, USA.

