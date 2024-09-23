The timing of when we receive our pay can significantly impact our financial well-being. Traditional bi-weekly or monthly pay cycles often leave employees struggling to cover unexpected expenses or bills.

DailyPay aims to change that by providing workers access to earned wages, enabling a more flexible financial approach. We spoke with Josh Durodola, VP International at DailyPay, to delve deeper into how the platform operates and its upcoming expansion into the U.K. market.

How does DailyPay work?

"DailyPay is an innovative platform that provides employees with access to their earned wages," Durodola explains. He shares a personal story: "Growing up in Nigeria, I experienced firsthand the challenges of not having timely access to funds for essential needs. Every worker should be able to access their earnings as they work." DailyPay revolutionises the outdated payroll system by integrating seamlessly with employers' payroll and timekeeping systems. This allows employees to instantly calculate and access a portion of their earned wages, helping them manage bills and emergencies effectively.

What type of companies offer DailyPay?

"DailyPay is embraced by forward-thinking employers across various industries, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses," Durodola notes. He emphasises that "our platform supports industries like retail, healthcare, and hospitality, particularly for hourly and shift workers." By offering DailyPay, these employers are not just providing a service; they are investing in their employees' financial wellness.

Why do companies decide to engage with DailyPay?

According to Durodola, companies recognize the value DailyPay brings to their workforce. "By offering earned wage access, businesses experience increased retention and faster hiring, alongside improved employee satisfaction and engagement." He adds, "Beyond simply providing quicker payments, DailyPay serves as a comprehensive financial wellness tool." This approach enhances the employer-employee relationship by offering peace of mind, allowing employees to manage their finances more effectively.

Why has DailyPay decided to expand into the U.K. market?

"Our multinational clients have expressed a strong desire for DailyPay to be available in their U.K. operations," Durodola explains. "We believe that earned wage access (EWA) is a global trend that will soon become the standard." With this expansion, DailyPay aims to bring the convenience of on-demand pay to employees in the U.K., ensuring they can access their earned wages without delay.

Why do you think British workers will react favourably to your product?

Durodola believes the U.K. market is ready for DailyPay. "We already serve clients with operations there, and the established regulatory framework provides assurance for both employers and employees."

He cites research from the U.K.'s Money and Pensions Service, stating, "Over 16 million U.K. workers have missed payments on essential bills in 2023," highlighting a clear need for DailyPay's services. He adds, "DailyPay has proven effective in reducing late fees for users, which we expect to carry over to the U.K."

What benefits does DailyPay bring for workers in the U.S.? Do you see that carrying over to the U.K.?

"Earned Wage Access can play a vital role in the financial well-being of workers regardless of the fluctuations in the economy," Durodola asserts. He points out that "60% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck," making access to earned wages crucial.

"With DailyPay, employees can access their earned pay whenever needed, allowing them to manage expenses without incurring late fees or resorting to high-interest loans." He anticipates that similar benefits will resonate with U.K. workers, empowering them to meet their financial obligations effectively.

Do you foresee expanding globally beyond the U.K.?

"DailyPay is committed to providing workers around the world with access to their earned wages," Durodola confirms. "We are exploring opportunities in additional markets beyond the U.K., as our mission is to empower all workers with greater choice and control over their financial lives."

He encourages readers to stay tuned for updates on DailyPay's global expansion plans.

DailyPay is steadfast when it comes to today's financial revolution, addressing a critical payroll system gap affecting millions of workers. By offering on-demand access to earned wages, DailyPay alleviates financial stress for employees and enhances workplace productivity and satisfaction. As the company expands into the U.K. and potentially beyond, it reinforces its commitment to transforming how workers engage with their earnings.