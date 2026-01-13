For the first time since her removal from NewJeans, Danielle has spoken directly to fans, framing her departure as a beginning rather than an end.

On the evening of 12 January, Danielle appeared in a livestream. The broadcast began at 7 p.m. and ran for approximately ten minutes on her newly launched personal Instagram account.

The livestream followed a teaser image she posted earlier that day reading, 'for those who waited 12 Jan. 7pm'. Tens of thousands of viewers joined as she addressed fans for the first time since her contract with ADOR was terminated on 29 December.

Danielle spoke calmly but emotionally throughout the stream. At several points, she appeared close to tears while maintaining focus on her message to fans.

Legal Context Surrounding Her Departure

Danielle's livestream came weeks after ADOR announced it had terminated her exclusive contract. The label has since filed a damages lawsuit against her.

The suit seeks 43 billion won, equivalent to approximately £23 million (approximately $29 million). ADOR cited multiple alleged breaches, including unauthorised activities and reputational harm.

The filing also names a member of Danielle's family and former ADOR chief executive Min Hee-jin. However, Danielle did not address specific claims during the livestream, stating that legal matters were still ongoing.

Speaking Directly To Bunnies

During the livestream, Danielle addressed fans using NewJeans' official fandom name, Bunnies. She described her connection with them as a source of strength during an unsettled period.

'I've had to learn a lot and protect a lot during this time. My view of the world and how I see my family have changed,' Danielle said, explaining that recent months had forced her to reassess both her personal and professional life.

She continued by reflecting on shared moments from performances. 'When I think of Bunnies, the first thing that comes to mind is your eyes; the way we locked eyes on stage,' she said, describing memories that continue to support her emotionally..

Danielle alternated between Korean and English during the broadcast, where she spoke of being 'under unfamiliar skies'. She also acknowledged that there were many experiences she had not yet been able to speak about publicly. 'Many things are still being sorted out,' she said. 'When the time comes, I will update you all about what's happening, about the lawsuit and about all the things you're curious about.'

Addressing NewJeans And Her Fellow Members

One of the most direct moments of the broadcast came when Danielle spoke about her former group. She clarified her position on the circumstances surrounding her exit.

'There is one thing I can say with clarity,' she said, pausing briefly. 'I fought until the very end to be together with the members and that truth stays with me.'

She added that NewJeans would always remain important to her. 'NewJeans will always be a part of my heart. Each member, with sincerity,' she said, noting that she would continue supporting them as a fan.

Closing Words And What Comes Next

Danielle ended the livestream with a message that looked ahead rather than back, and expressed gratitude to those who had supported her during the dispute.

'Bunnies, this is not the end. It's the beginning,' she said. She explained that she hoped to share honest and meaningful moments in the future, whether through music or smaller personal updates.

Her legal representatives are expected to issue a formal statement via press release on Tuesday.