Aespa's planned appearance on Japanese television and NHK has become the subject of some debate, with many people petitioning against the group's planned guesting.

For those unfamiliar, Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment that debuted in 2020. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Aespa is known for its futuristic concept, which combines real members with virtual counterparts in its early storytelling. The group has achieved international success with hit songs and strong chart performances across Asia and beyond.

Recently, however, the girl group has been in the headlines for less savoury reasons. More than 120,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the cancellation of K-pop girl group Aespa's performance on the NHK Red and White Singing Contest, Japan's most prominent year-end music programme. The petition was posted on a Monday and directly targets the participation of Aespa's Chinese member, Ningning, as the reason for petition's existence. The petition argues that the group's appearance could damage Japan's image and cause offence to those affected by historical tragedies. But why, many international fans ask, would this be the case?

Rising Political Tensions Between Japan and China

Observers have linked the petition's momentum to strained diplomatic relations between Japan and China. Tensions escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Japan could deploy its Self-Defense Forces if China attacked Taiwan. Industry sources have noted that such statements have heightened sensitivity around Chinese public figures appearing on major Japanese broadcasts.

However, many critics say that with international or multicultural groups, this poses a problem. Groups like Aespa, which include members from different East Asian countries, often promote and perform across borders. Insiders have warned that growing political strain could complicate bookings, broadcasting decisions, and public reception in specific markets.

Old Social Media Post Resurfaces

Amid the growing backlash, an old social media post by Ningning began circulating again online. In May 2022, she shared an image on Bubble, a subscription-based messaging app used by K-pop idols, showing a lamp shaped like an atomic bomb. The translated caption read, 'I bought a pretty lamp, what do you think?' which drew renewed criticism from some Japanese fans.

Critics argued that the image referenced the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, a subject that remains deeply sensitive in Japan.

Observers also pointed to Ningning's background as part of the backlash narrative. She is from Harbin, a region that was under Japanese colonial rule from 1932 to 1945.

NHK and Agency Responses

NHK has acknowledged awareness of the controversy surrounding the petition and Ningning's past post. According to Japanese reports, the broadcaster confirmed with Aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, that the singer did not intend to mock victims of the atomic bomb. SM Entertainment has declined to issue a public comment on the matter.

However, NHK's Red and White Singing Contest holds symbolic importance as one of Japan's most-watched annual broadcasts. As a result, any perceived controversy tied to its performers tends to attract intense attention.

As of now, no official decision has been announced regarding Aespa's participation in the programme. The petition continues to circulate, with signatures increasing as the broadcast date approaches.