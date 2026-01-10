Daricka M Moore, a 24-year-old man from Mississippi, has been charged with murder after six people were killed in a shooting spree across multiple locations in West Point on Friday night. Authorities said the suspect targeted his own family members.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed that Moore was arrested during the overnight hours and booked into Clay County jail at 03:25 on Saturday. The victims, who were shot at three separate locations in the rural community of Cedarbluff, included four of Moore's family members and two other adults. The youngest victim was Moore's 7-year-old second cousin, prompting an emotional response from the sheriff during a Saturday afternoon press conference.

Capital Murder Charges Loom

Moore faces a first-degree murder charge that could be upgraded to capital murder. Sheriff Scott said Moore may face additional murder charges as the investigation proceeds. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, and investigators hope to have more information and upgraded charges by that time.

Clay County Chief Deputy Steven 'Woody' Woodruff confirmed that Moore was booked in the early hours of Saturday morning. Scott said evidence and witnesses indicate Moore was the only shooter involved in the incident.

'Multiple Innocent Lives' Lost in Family Attack

Sheriff Scott said in a Facebook post that 'multiple innocent lives' were lost 'due to violence' in Clay County. At the press conference, he revealed the deeply personal nature of the attack. 'This guy wasn't on our radar', Scott said. 'This is family members that he went after.'

The victims included Moore's father, brother and uncle. Two other men, who were brothers from Columbus, Mississippi, were also killed, though their names had not been released as of Saturday afternoon. The 7-year-old girl who died was Moore's second cousin.

'I don't know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old', Scott said during the press conference. The sheriff revealed that investigators believe Moore placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the home where the 7-year-old died, though investigators are unsure whether the gun misfired. A third young child and their mother were present in that house as well.

#BREAKING: Authorities name 24-year-old Daricka Moore as the accused in the deadly West Point, Mississippi shooting that claimed six lives. https://t.co/0RvIeKBIg2 pic.twitter.com/gqsritVVXu — Intel Net (@TheIntelNet) January 10, 2026

Suspect Had No Criminal Record

Online court records in Clay County show Moore has no previous criminal charges, raising questions about what may have motivated the deadly rampage. 'A situation like this, you've got a family member attacking their own family', Scott said. 'Whatever the reason is, we're hoping that we'll find out.'

The shootings took place late Friday night in Cedarbluff, a rural community west of the county seat of West Point, near the Alabama border. Authorities are now investigating four different crime scenes, after officials originally said there were three scenes.

Scott confirmed the suspect was in custody and there was no longer a threat to the community.

Why This Case Matters for Understanding Family Violence

The Mississippi shooting highlights the devastating reality of family violence in America, where perpetrators often target their closest relatives in acts of domestic terrorism. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, family and intimate partner violence remains a significant public health crisis in the United States, with firearms significantly increasing the lethality of domestic disputes.

The case also underscores challenges law enforcement faces when suspects have no prior criminal history. As Sheriff Scott noted, Moore's lack of previous charges meant he was not 'on the radar,' making it nearly impossible to predict or prevent such attacks. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of how quickly domestic situations can escalate to mass violence, particularly when firearms are involved.