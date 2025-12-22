The man who serves as the stoic, protective heart of Hawkins, Indiana, appears to be grappling with a real-world crisis far more unsettling than any supernatural threat. David Harbour will reportedly be missing some Stranger Things press tour events after a series of erratic public incidents culminated in an alleged psychiatric hold.

This sudden spiral comes at a precarious time for the actor, as the industry watches to see if his off-screen struggles will impact his professional commitments. While Harbour has been remarkably open about his past battles with mental health, the severity of these recent allegations suggests a new and troubling chapter.

David Harbour Allegedly on Psychiatric Hold

The Violent Night star is allegedly the subject of a blind item talking about an 'actor on the streaming 80s' show who is reportedly going to miss 'more than just one event for the show since he was arrested and placed on a psychiatric hold.'

TikToker @celebritea.blinds weighed in on the statement and claimed it was David Harbour and that the event was the press tour for his Netflix supernatural hit show Stranger Things. Harbour's character in the show, Jim Hopper, embodies the 80s action archetypes.

Additionally, the Stranger Things Season 5 tour is still ongoing, with at least five global events for its One Last Adventure. The final season is being released in three distinct volumes across the holiday season, so they are still actively promoting the show. Netflix dropped the first four episodes on 26 November. However, three more episodes will be released on Christmas, and the finale will be available on New Year's Eve.

The San Diego Hat Theft and Public Confusion

Prior to the blind item, Harbour made headlines due to his 'bizarre behaviour.' The first cracks in the facade appeared during a recent outing in Encinitas, California, where bystanders were left baffled by Harbour's seemingly inexplicable actions.

According to local witnesses, the actor was seen engaging in highly unusual conduct that felt entirely out of place for a public figure of his stature. One specific report claimed Harbour approached a stranger inside the Encinitas Ale House and took the man's hat before running away, shouting 'C'mon, dude, f-cking get me.'

An eyewitness told TMZ that Harbour arrived at the pub with a friend, and the patron who owned the hat approached them to greet the Marvel star. Harbour's companion told the man they were meeting some girls, but the actor reportedly said, 'No, let's go to this guy's house.'

The man was surprised by the actor's response and decided to return inside the bar. Harbour reportedly followed him, took his hat, and fled.

Outside the bar, the Thunderbolts actor reportedly 'spiked' the hat, questioned the public about the Iraq War, and turned emotional. He reportedly knelt and began praying. The incident was not played for laughs. Instead, those present described the atmosphere as tense and confusing, with the actor appearing disoriented and uncharacteristically aggressive.

A Long Battle With Bipolar Disorder

David Harbour opened up about his bipolar diagnosis in 2018 during an interview on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. According to him, he was in his mid-20s when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and it was tied to spirituality.

He reportedly experienced a 'manic episode' and thought 'I was in connection to some sort of God that I wasn't really in connection to.' He reportedly felt like 'I had all the answers suddenly.' Following his diagnosis, Harbour's parents reportedly took him to a 'mental asylum for a little bit.'

He talked about his mental health disorder again in his 2019 interview with NPR's Fresh Air. 'I think there's always been a link between creative people and what society defines as mental illness,' Harbour said. He admitted that he felt 'an outcast' or was 'too sensitive' for many people. But he found solace in his craft because 'acting allowed me to channel all of this neurosis, this sensitivity, into a character.'

The recent report about Harbour led many to believe that his strange behaviour was tied to his bipolar diagnosis. Such a public crisis highlights the profound difficulty of managing a complex mental health condition under the unrelenting pressure of a global spotlight.