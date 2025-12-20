It is one thing to face off against a multi-dimensional shadow monster, but it is quite another to suffer a wardrobe malfunction while doing it. For David Harbour, the actor behind Hawkins' beloved Jim Hopper, the physical toll of filming the final chapter of Netflix's juggernaut series resulted in more than just a few bruises. According to the show's costume designer, Amy Parris, the actor's trousers simply could not keep up with the demands of the Upside Down.

As fans eagerly await the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, Parris has pulled back the curtain on the chaotic, often messy reality of life on set. In an exclusive chat with OK! regarding her partnership with Tide, she revealed that Harbour's costume was frequently the victim of his own commitment to the action.

Wardrobe Woes and the Physical Toll of Stranger Things Season 5

The final season, which saw its first volume premiere on Nov. 26, 2025, has already set a high bar for physicality. Parris explained that the combination of heavy-duty gear and traditional cotton fabrics proved to be a recipe for disaster. 'This season, ripped his pants so many times,' she admitted, disclosing a recurring embarrassing moment where the actor nearly exposed his underwear mid-scene.

The issue was not a lack of quality, but rather the sheer volume of equipment Harbour was required to haul through the Hawkins woods and beyond. 'We were using a cotton fabric, but there's so much action, as you've started to see in the first half [of the show], the movement and the amount of physicality required with all the equipment,' Parris noted.

Between the knee pads, elbow pads, a bulky jacket, a gun and a weighted backpack, the cotton seams reached their breaking point. 'So with all of the action in motion, it was inevitable that some pants would rip'.

Keeping those costumes in one piece — and clean — is a Herculean task. Parris, who joined the crew in Stranger Things Season 3, relies on Tide to scrub away the 'goops, stains and demogorgon blood' that inevitably coat the cast. She explained that 'the Tide liquid detergent is really good at getting out stains,' which is vital because any remaining marks would 'break continuity' in a production that films extensively out of order.

Continuity is the biggest challenge; a stray bloodstain from a fight in episode seven cannot appear in a quiet moment from episode five. 'And so if I'm out of order and I need the outfit to be clean, I'll use Tide to make sure it's clean before I go back to dirty again,' she explained.

From Hawkins Kids to New Parents in Stranger Things Season 5

The passage of time is perhaps the most human element of the series. Parris has watched the cast transform from wide-eyed children into grounded adults. This maturity was most evident in her relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. Long before the actress married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, she shared a private milestone with the designer: her wedding gown.

'She didn't ask me [what she should wear], but she did show me her dress early on,' Parris said of Brown's custom Galia Lahav gown. 'So, so pretty... I know what fits her. I know how she's gonna react if she doesn't like something and, and I just wanna make sure she feels good'.

Brown, who recently welcomed a baby daughter via adoption this summer, has impressed Parris with her evolution. 'I've seen how mature she's become, and I'm so proud of her as a human,' the designer gushed. 'And now as a mother, it's so incredible'. She further noted that all the young stars have maintained 'very level, grounded personalities' despite their fame.

This has fostered a collaborative atmosphere where Parris actively listens to their input. 'If they have a very strong opinion about a character, I'll listen,' she shared, noting that they truly understand why their characters would or would not wear certain pieces. 'I also want to make sure they're comfortable,' she added.

As we approach the festive season, the stakes for Stranger Things Season 5 could not be higher. With Volume 2 scheduled for release on Dec. 25 and the grand finale on Dec. 31, Parris promises the wait will be worth it. Even for those working behind the scenes, the excitement is intense; Parris confessed, 'I even know what happened, and I'm so anxious to see what happens'.

'It's such a big ending episode,' she teased, recommending that fans seek out a theatrical screening if possible to experience the cinematic scale of the conclusion. For a show that started with a boy in a basement, the ending promises to be nothing short of monumental.

As the countdown to the last episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 begins, everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what happens to Jim Hopper and Hawkins. Fans are going to have an emotional rollercoaster this holiday season because the series finale promises a movie-like ending.