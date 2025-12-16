Natalie Tippett, the costume designer linked to David Harbour and Lily Allen's public separation, has issued a forceful denial of claims that she had a child with the Stranger Things actor.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Tippett addressed what she called a 'false narrative' that has escalated from allegations of an affair to harassment at her home. The denial comes after a viral TikTok video, based on anonymous gossip items, alleged that Tippett gave birth to Harbour's child while he was still married to Allen.

Designer Denies 'Three-Year Affair'

'I was hoping not to speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated,' Tippett wrote on Instagram over the weekend. The New Orleans-based mother, who's raising her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter alone, said that gossip about an alleged affair has now turned into fabricated stories about her child's paternity.

The recent speculation began after a TikTok video alleged Tippett had Harbour's baby while he was married to Allen. The claim was based on 'blind items,' a form of anonymous celebrity gossip.

Tippett refuted the allegations directly. 'I did not have a three-year affair with anyone,' she stated. 'I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us.'

Allegations of Harassment

Tippett also revealed she has been dealing with harassment beyond online comments. She wrote that on 25 October, the day after Allen's album was released, a man arrived at her house at 08:00 while her daughter was present. She says the reporter told her he would publish a story whether she cooperated or not.

'I was harassed at my home with my daughter,' she wrote. She stated that she has ring camera footage to back up her version of events.

'Please remember before you send more hate my way, I'm a human being, not a character someone created,' Tippett wrote.

How the Controversy Unfolded

Harbour and Allen met on the dating app Raya in 2019 and married in Las Vegas the following year. In December 2024, reports emerged that Allen had rejoined Raya to check if Harbour had an active profile. They separated in February 2025, and Allen filed for divorce in September. Allen has been open about the emotional toll of the split, telling listeners of her podcast she was 'spiralling' and had checked into a trauma treatment centre.

In October, Allen released West End Girl, her first album in seven years, which details the breakdown of her marriage. One song, 'Madeline', describes an open marriage arrangement that was violated.

Tippett met Harbour on the set of the Netflix film We Have a Ghost in New Orleans in 2021, where he was the lead actor, and she worked in the costume department. Multiple reports alleged their relationship began during filming and that Allen discovered text messages on his phone.

Allen has since told The Times that 'Madeline' was a 'fictional character' and a 'construct', suggesting the name represented multiple women. Harbour has remained mostly silent on the matter, telling British GQ that addressing tabloid stories would create 'a salacious shitshow of humiliation'.

The Human Cost of Social Media Rumours

The controversy highlights the real-world consequences of unverified social media allegations. Claims originating from anonymous 'blind items' on platforms like TikTok can escalate quickly, leading to online harassment and real-world intrusions, as Tippett alleged when a reporter appeared at her home.

Public reaction has been divided. Some social media users argue that Tippett deserves the backlash for her alleged role in the breakdown of a marriage. Others contend she is being scapegoated, pointing out that Harbour, as the married party, has largely avoided public scrutiny by remaining silent.

The situation also underscores the different ways public figures navigate such personal crises. Allen has channelled the experience into her chart-topping album West End Girl and Harbour has continued promoting his acting career with Stranger Things. Meanwhile, Tippett has been forced to defend herself and protect her daughter from the fallout.