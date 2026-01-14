Cher appeared on a recent episode of the 'Armchair Expert' with Dax Shepard, in which she made a jab that Kristen Bell, who is married to Shepard, deserved a better man. The comment made by the legendary singer was a joke; however, it rapidly spread around social media.

With her humorous nature, Cher said she had faith in Bell, and she was joking, and she trusted Bell and her judgment. In the episode, Cher also admitted that she could not think of a person more suitable for Bell than Shepard.

'We thought it was hysterical,' Shepard said. 'I think we both expected that. That's why you love Cher, which couldn't be greater,' he added.

It was quite a comic to the couple

Shepard and his co-host, Monica Padman, reacted to the remarks of Cher in a humorous manner, pointing out that all her remarks were just a joke. Shepard admitted that everybody knew that when Cher teased her, it was merely a joke.

'We thought it was hilarious, which is why we posted it,' Shepard told Entertainment Tonight on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Don't worry guys, they're all friends

Cher and Bell's friendship started in the 2010 movie, 'Burlesque', when the two met. After getting married in 2013, Shepard and Bell have been applauded for a healthy and sound marriage, as they have had daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.

Though the remarks by Cher were made jokingly, they highlight the relationship with Cher's closeness to Bell and that she trusted Bell in her judgment because she loved and respected her friend.

Over the following days after the remarks posted by Cher, Shepard went to the red carpet at the Golden Globes to discuss the viral moment.

He made fun of the matter by joking that he and Bell had heard and received divorce papers last week and that he was taking the joke lightly.

Shepard also said that he did not want to run into Bell during the event, and in a joking manner, he said that the ink of their recent marriage anniversaries was still wet.

'So, I'm hoping I don't see her,' Shepard laughed. 'Is she here? Just keep us apart 'cause the ink's not even dried.'

This humorous reaction appealed to the fans and other celebrities, and it is a testament to the way that Shepard managed the publicity with witty deflection on himself.

@voguemagazine Couple Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard are all smiles as they arrive at the 2026 GoldenGlobes. Tap to catch up on tonight’s arrivals. ♬ Cher Believe Jackyboom Edit - jackyboom

Trust and communication, their two simple recipes

Despite the teasing and the joking comments of Cher, the marriage between Bell and Shepard is a symbol of trust and free communication in Hollywood. Bell has on numerous occasions talked about the need to be honest and open with each other in the relationship, and despite any fears or suspicion, it is discussed with the use of open communication.

'There's a lot to this man,' she told Cher. 'Trust me, he's a slow burn, but you're gonna learn to love him. He's almost too good for me.'

Shepard says that she does not feel threatened by the success or shine of Bell also depicts the level of respect and confidence between the two people.

Although the comment by Cher was made as a joke, it made one seek answers about the true nature of friendship, trust, and love within the relationship of a celebrity.

The answers of both Shepard and Bell show that a sense of humour is healthy as well as devotion to their marriage, which confirms that trust and communication are essential even in the spotlight of media attention.

'We're just human, right?' Bell said. 'So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person. And he could say, Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking? We have a very open communication.'