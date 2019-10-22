John "Jack" Shelton Clarke, best known for his portrayal of Mickey Horton on "Days of Our Lives", has died at the age of 88.

The Lifetime Achievement Emmy Recipient passed away from complications of pneumonia on Wednesday, in Laguna Beach. His family announced the grievous news in a statement Monday night. The actor was ailing for the past several years and had suffered a stroke in 2007.

"Above all, family life was always most important to John and his wife Patty. John's greater-than-life personality will leave a lasting impression on all his family and friends who love him," his family said in the statement.

The New Zealand-born comedian, writer and satirist worked in film, television and theatre and was a highly regarded actor and writer. He became a household name for his contribution in "Days of Our Lives", one of the longest-running scripted television programmes in the world that aired for 39 years.

Clarke is survived by his wife Patty, his children Joshua and Melinda and his grandchildren, Catherine Grace, Natasha and Jacob. Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Heidi Clarke Scholarship Fund at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2340, reports Deadline.

Born in South Bend, Indiana, in 1931, Clarke went to school wherever his Army officer father was stationed. He himself served as a sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War, entertaining military personnel as part of a touring troop that travelled across the US.

Clarke's acting career included more than 75 performances at Chicago's Tenthouse Theater, and a season-long leading man residency at the Palm Springs Playhouse. He was resident leading man at the Palm Springs Playhouse for one season, then switched to musical theatre, and played various leading roles at the Sacramento Music Circus.

He also appeared in the feature films "Judgement at Nuremburg," "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad World," "The Satan Bug," "Man Missing" and "Burma Patrol." In the case of television, he starred in the ABC crime drama "The New Breed" from 1961 to 1962 and also appeared on "The Twilight Zone", "Death Valley Days", "Maverick" and more.

Clarke also served as the first board president of the Capistrano Valley Symphony, chief referee for AYSO Regional Soccer and as a youth soccer coach for over 10 years.