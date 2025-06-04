The tight-knit community of Wenatchee, Washington, has been shattered by a tragedy that has left the entire nation stunned. The three missing Decker sisters, aged 9, 8 and 6, were found dead after a scheduled visitation with their father, Travis Decker. A former military member, Decker is now the prime suspect in what authorities are calling a horrific triple homicide. As the grieving town seeks answers, a nationwide manhunt is underway to locate him and deliver justice for his daughters and their devastated mother, Whitney.

Unimaginable Tragedy Destroys a Mother's World

Alarm bells rang in Whitney Decker's mind on the day of her daughters' visitation, which was arranged under a custody agreement. According to the Wenatchee Police Department, the children were dropped off at Travis' home at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, but were never returned. Ninety minutes after they were due back, Whitney alerted authorities.

Despite her concern, the Wenatchee Police did not issue an AMBER alert right away.

'The visitation was part of a parenting plan,' the department explained on its Facebook page, 'but he has since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm.'

Speaking to NCWLIFE, Whitney shared her growing fears: 'I just want the girls back home safe and sound — that is the most important thing to me. I am concerned about the safety and well-being of my girls and their dad.'

She added: 'This is an unimaginable situation. I am pleading for everyone to look out for them.'

Tragically, the children were found dead three days later, prompting a national outcry.

Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

Following the missing persons report, investigators located Travis' motorcycle on Monday at 3 p.m. in a remote area near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Nearby, down an embankment, police found the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker.

As reported by the New York Post, affidavits reveal that the girls' wrists were zip-tied and their heads covered with plastic bags. The suspected cause of death is asphyxiation. Despite being discovered several days later, they were still wearing the clothes Whitney had dressed them in that Friday.

Travis was not located at the scene and remains at large.

A Father in Decline: Troubling Mental Health History

In the wake of the murders, disturbing insights into Travis' mental health and living conditions have emerged. Reports indicate that he had been living out of motels and campgrounds after losing his home. On the day of the visit, he was described as 'quieter than usual' and had recently mentioned rehoming his dog due to financial hardship.

Whitney told Fox13 that Travis had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. Although the parenting plan included requirements for mental health and anger management treatment, Whitney believes he did not comply and was unmedicated at the time. She claims this mental health decline may have triggered his violent breakdown.

'A joint operation including regional, state, and federal law enforcement agencies continues in Chelan County in search of Travis Decker,' the Chelan County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. 'Travis is suspected of kidnapping and murdering his three young daughters this past weekend.'

A reward of £14,786 ($20,000) is being offered for information leading directly to his arrest.

A Community Rallies Behind a Grieving Mother

The town of Wenatchee has come together in an extraordinary show of support for Whitney, with friends and neighbours mobilising to honour the memory of the sisters.

A GoFundMe campaign created by a close friend whose daughter performed in theatre with Evelyn has raised over £265,076 ($358,536) to cover funeral costs, living expenses and time off work. The goal, according to the organiser, is to give Whitney 'space to heal without financial pressure.'

Messages of love and remembrance have flooded a Facebook group titled 'Remembering Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia!', where friends share cherished memories.

'I know Whitney and the girls from our time at Fort Benning together,' one post read. 'Evelyn's sweet sass was unforgettable. Paityn was fiercely protective. Even just holding Olivia, she would be there watching to ensure her baby sister was okay.'

Another wrote: 'I met Whitney through sewing. I still have the pattern weights she made me for Christmas. I always loved seeing what Whitney made for her girls. Their smiles could brighten any day.'

A third added: 'I was always a little intimidated by Whitney as a mum, but in the best way. Her and those girls could have changed the world. She's a phenomenal mum who I secretly looked up to.'

This tragedy has devastated an entire community. Yet amid the pain, Wenatchee is responding with strength, empathy and unwavering love. As the search for Travis continues, the town remains united in its mission to ensure Whitney is never alone in her grief, and that her daughters are remembered for the joy and light they brought to the world.