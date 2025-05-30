The shocking murder of Valeria Márquez, a 23-year-old beauty influencer who was shot dead inside her salon while live-streaming to thousands of TikTok followers, is still being investigated by Mexican authorities.

Even though the case was initially classified as a femicide, investigators are looking into the possibility of Valeria's close friend or relative betraying her.

Tragic Case

Valeria was killed by a male gunman while she was in a beauty salon, in a harrowing incident watched by thousands on TikTok. Findings showed that the driver asked her to verify her name, then he drew a gun and shot her three times, twice in the head and once in the chest, before he left the area.

Earlier this week, pictures of red roses left at the scene in front of the salon went viral online, providing police with a fresh angle of the crime new. Cops took notice of one bouquet in particular. It was wrapped in black paper with a green ribbon and displayed in a glass vase with the eerie words 'Perdón,' which translates to 'Sorry.' Suspecting that the bouquet might have been left by the murderer or someone involved in the planning of the crime, authorities promptly took it out and sent it for forensic examination.

Erika Vega, a woman who was purportedly present at the time of the shooting, has also come under increased scrutiny. She was with Valeria on the day the influencer was killed and was seen in the now-deleted video cutting off the live stream shortly after gunshots were heard. Her lack of distress and frightened response were questioned by online observers. This forced Vega to deny any involvement.

'I want to state that my name and image have been involved in the recent case of influencer Valeria Márquez.As I am not in the victim's social circle, I respectfully request to be removed from this case.I sincerely hope the real culprits are found soon,' she stated.

Personal Vendetta

A theory has come out that Valeria might have been tricked into going to the salon. She reportedly voiced concern about a former partner prior to her passing, according to a report from BNC News on TikTok. It is now thought that she had planned to leave the salon earlier in the day, but a friend convinced her to stay by claiming to have a pricey gift delivered just for her. According to reports, this friend kept her at the scene by giving her a drink and a stuffed animal.

Although police have not yet released official findings, the theory suggests that both the friend and the ex-boyfriend were involved in planning the murder. Not only that, new details circulating online said that the delivery driver was simply a decoy - and that he was there to distract the influencer so the real culprit can take a shot. This is according to a witness said to have dropped by Valeria's salon during the time of the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, even as it continues to garner attention from global media and ignites fresh discussions about the risks faced by Mexican women. In Valeria's case, the police are still urging anyone with pertinent information or witnesses to come forward.

The passing of Valeria Márquez has had a significant effect on her fans and the larger influencer community. Online tributes to a young life tragically cut short are still flooding in.