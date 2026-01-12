Senior Congressional Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of orchestrating an 'illegal scheme' to divert $230 million (£180 million) of taxpayer money into his personal accounts, with some lawmakers warning that the move provides fresh grounds for impeachment.

The allegations, led by Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), focus on a confidential administrative process within the Treasury Department. According to the lawmakers, the President is seeking 'restitution' for costs incurred during previous federal investigations into his conduct, including the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search and the 2016 Russia probe.

The 'Restitution' Dispute

In a scathing letter sent to the White House, Raskin and Garcia described the attempt to reclaim funds as a violation of the US Constitution's Emoluments Clauses. The Democrats claim that Trump, acting as the claimant, is essentially using his executive authority to approve payments to himself as a defendant.

Lawmakers warned that Trump as president could determine whether his own claims for reimbursement in investigations against him should be paid. Raskin characterised the move as an attempt to 'pilfer' public funds, demanding the President immediately abandon claims that would 'direct treasury funds into his own pocket.'

The President has publicly defended the claims, insisting while in the Oval Office that the government 'owes him a lot of money' for past Justice Department 'witch hunts,' according to The Guardian.

Impeachment Warnings and Midterm Stakes

The financial dispute has reignited discussions regarding a third impeachment. Speaking at a House Republicans retreat, Trump himself acknowledged the looming threat, warning his party that Democrats would 'find a reason to impeach me' if the GOP loses control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, as reported by Democracy Now!.

While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been cautious about committing to formal proceedings, other prominent Democrats have been more vocal. Representative Pete Aguilar (D-CA) was recently asked about the possibility of an impeachment inquiry should the political landscape shift in November, according to Forbes.

Legal advocacy groups have joined the fray, with Democracy Forward filing public records requests to unmask the internal Treasury documents related to the restitution claims. Proponents of impeachment argue that the President is 'intentionally dismantling democratic institutions' to shield himself from accountability, according to the advocacy group Impeach Trump Again.

A Broadening Fiscal Battle

The 'stealing' accusations are not limited to the President's personal finances. Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) have accused the administration of 'unlawfully stealing' over $410 billion (£304 billion) in funds already promised to communities by blocking Congressionally-approved public spending, as detailed by the House Appropriations Committee.

This includes the recent 'freeze' of $10 billion (£7 billion) in federal funding for five Democratic-led states—California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York—over allegations of childcare fraud. Although a federal judge recently blocked the freeze, as reported by The Guardian, Democrats argue the administration's use of 'impoundment' is a lawless overreach.

As the 30 January budget deadline approaches, the clash over whether the President is 'protecting' or 'stealing' taxpayer money is set to become the central theme of the 2026 election cycle.