A high-level White House summit intended to address global energy markets has instead pivoted to a national debate over President Donald Trump's cognitive health after he interrupted the meeting to comment on the room's architecture.

The incident, captured in a viral video, provided fresh ammunition for critics who have long questioned the 79-year-old president's mental state. It comes amid persistent, unverified rumours that he is receiving treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Trump's 'Uncomfortable' Detour

During a roundtable discussion with prominent industry leaders, Donald Trump drew attention for interrupting the proceedings. In a video shared on Instagram, the president stood up and walked toward a doorway, seemingly distracted from the ongoing energy debate.

'I gotta look at this myself,' he said while making his way toward the door. 'Wow. What a, what a view. This is the door to the ballroom,' he remarked and an 'uncomfortable laughter' could be heard in the background.

The interaction sparked a wave of speculation across social media, particularly on Instagram. 'He has dementia,' a caption on the video read. 'When are people going to stop acting like this is ok?!'

Many observers expressed the same concern because, for them, Trump appeared disoriented or was fixating on irrelevant details during a significant meeting. His comments about the 'view' and 'ballroom' were highlighted as particularly confusing because there was no view, and the doorway led outdoors.

Persistent Reports Link Trump to Alzheimer's Treatment

This is not the first time Trump's health has been the subject of intense media scrutiny and medical speculation. Previous reports focused on a mysterious bandage on his hand, and some suggested he was probably receiving Leqembi, which was injected in that area. The treatment is noted for its high cost, with annual infusions potentially priced at approximately £21,000 ($26,000).

Dr Jonathan Reiner, a leading cardiologist and former White House physician, also expressed concern over Trump's health after he addressed the nation in December. According to the medical professional, 'the pace of this address is manic.'

Reiner also noticed that Trump's tone didn't match the 'festive background' and there was a noticeable disconnect during the presentation. 'He looks unwell,' Reiner continued, noting that he was 'seriously concerned about the health of the president.'

Trump Insists He is in 'Perfect Health'

In response to the mounting pressure, Donald Trump has frequently used his public platforms to assert his mental dominance. He has repeatedly shut down rumours about dementia and bragged about his performance on clinical assessments, claiming to have 'aced' a cognitive exam multiple times.

'The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in "Perfect Health," and that I "ACED" (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President or previous Vice President, was willing to take,' Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday, 2 January.

Trump added that the cognitive examination should be mandatory, noting that 'Our great Country cannot be run by "STUPID" or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!'

Medical experts, however, caution that these basic cognitive screenings are designed to detect significant impairment rather than measure high-level executive function. While Trump continues to project an image of vitality, the public remains divided on his actual condition.