President Donald Trump is facing a federal lawsuit brought by senior Democrats who accuse his administration of putting eligible Americans' voting rights at risk through efforts to challenge voter registrations ahead of November's midterm elections.

The lawsuit alleges that federal officials are attempting to pressure states into removing eligible voters from electoral rolls while intimidating local election administrators with threats of prosecution.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington on Tuesday, 20 October, names Trump, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin among the defendants.

Democratic leaders argue that the administration is exceeding its constitutional authority by attempting to influence decisions traditionally controlled by state governments, potentially preventing lawful voters from participating in the 3 November elections.

Democrats Accuse Trump of Election Interference

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are among the prominent Democrats backing the legal action. The lawsuit also involves Democratic congressional campaign organisations, the Democratic Governors Association, the Nevada Democratic Party and a California voter. Together, they are seeking a court order preventing federal officials from interfering with voter registration and ballot-counting procedures.

The plaintiffs allege that the administration has relied on questionable information about suspected noncitizen voters to justify intervention in state elections. They also accuse federal authorities of threatening election workers with criminal consequences for following existing state procedures. The complaint argues that these actions could discourage eligible Americans from voting and undermine confidence in election administration.

Nevada Figures Raise Further Questions

The lawsuit also highlights disputed allegations involving Nevada, where federal authorities initially suggested that approximately 16,000 registered voters might be noncitizens. That estimate was subsequently reduced to 185 individuals identified for additional scrutiny. State officials later determined that all 185 were American citizens, according to reporting on the complaint.

Democrats argue that the Nevada findings demonstrate the danger of using potentially unreliable databases to challenge voting eligibility shortly before an election. Their complaint maintains that the federal government's approach risks subjecting lawful voters to unnecessary investigations while placing election officials under pressure to act on disputed information.

Trump Administration Defends Election Measures

The Justice Department has rejected accusations of unlawful interference, insisting that its actions are intended to prevent ineligible individuals from voting. Spokeswoman Kiersten Pels said federal officials were acting within their legal authority and accused California of failing to investigate potential irregularities. The administration maintains that protecting legitimate ballots requires identifying people who are not legally entitled to vote.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis also defended the administration's election-security programme, accusing Democrats of resisting measures designed to prevent fraud. Federal prosecutors have pointed to charges against 28 lawful permanent residents in California as evidence supporting their concerns, although those prosecutions do not establish that everyone identified on the government's disputed lists is ineligible.

The lawsuit has been assigned to US District Chief Judge James Boasberg in Washington. Democrats are seeking judicial intervention before election day, arguing that voters could face improper challenges to their eligibility if federal officials continue pressing states to act on the contested lists.

The outcome of the lawsuit could determine whether federal authorities must alter their approach to voter registration disputes before Americans head to the polls on 3 November.