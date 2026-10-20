Current and former US national security officials have been privately advising state officials and congressional lawmakers on preparing for possible interference by President Donald Trump's administration in the 3 November midterm elections.

An informal group of roughly 10 officials, many with Department of Defense experience and some with backgrounds in countering authoritarianism abroad, has consulted officials from 10 states over several months. The advice centres on potential federal actions that could disrupt voting or challenge election results.

Participants said their warnings were based on personal analysis of the administration's actions and public statements, not specific government intelligence or information obtained through their official positions. The discussions concern potential risks, not evidence of an adopted plan to interfere.

Who Is Conducting the Briefings and Who Is Receiving Them

The Washington Post reported the private advisory effort on 20 October, citing people involved in the discussions and documents prepared for the meetings.

The officials are working outside their formal government roles rather than through an announced federal task force. Consultations have reached governors, election administrators and members of the US House and Senate from both parties, particularly in states where closely contested races could determine control of Congress for the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Participants spoke to the Post on condition of anonymity, citing concerns about retaliation and the need to protect the identities of the state and congressional officials involved. At least one state has continued meeting with the advisers to consider potential vulnerabilities.

The aim is to help officials prepare a response if federal authorities seek access to election systems or challenge procedures administered by state and local governments.

What Officials Fear Could Happen

The briefings have examined scenarios in which federal powers could be used to influence the election. One concern is the possible deployment of federal troops or immigration agents to polling stations. Participants have also considered attempts to nullify results based on allegations of voter fraud, according to the Post.

Consultations with lawmakers have included efforts to encourage Republicans to speak publicly against potential interference. Work with state officials has focused on election procedures that could come under federal pressure, including how authorities would respond to attempts to access voting equipment or records.

These scenarios describe risks raised during the briefings, not evidence that the administration has adopted a specific plan to interfere with the midterms.

Recent Actions Have Sharpened Election Concerns

Those concerns have emerged amid disputes over federal authority and election administration. State and local governments administer US elections, while federal agencies have traditionally supported election security and responded to threats.

Tammy Patrick, chief programme officer at the National Association of Election Officials, also known as the Election Center, told The Washington Post that possible federal interference had become the dominant concern among election officials she had spoken to nationwide. Some state and local officials had rehearsed how to respond if a federal agent sought access to ballots or voting machines, she said.

In January, the FBI raided an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, and seized voting materials in an investigation connected to claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Courts and election officials rejected claims that widespread fraud had changed the outcome. Trump later told The New York Times that he regretted not ordering the National Guard to seize voting machines after that election.

Trump has also pressed states to redraw congressional districts in ways that favour Republicans. He has urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would give the federal government greater authority over the voting process. The Republican-controlled Senate has not passed the measure.

White House Rejects the Concerns

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis dismissed the group's concerns and criticised Democrats for opposing stricter election laws. She said the administration was working to protect elections, strengthen election infrastructure security and protect vulnerable voters from fraud and coercion.

Senior officials have also addressed the prospect of federal personnel at polling places. In August, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote to Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan that there were no plans to deploy troops to polling stations or seize voting records.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin declined in September to rule out deploying immigration agents to polling places, saying they would appear only in response to specific threats. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not planning operations targeting polling locations and would act only if an active public safety threat endangered a polling place.

The 3 November elections will determine control of the House and Senate for the final two years of Trump's term. The outcome will shape Congress's ability to investigate the administration, advance legislation and challenge presidential policies.