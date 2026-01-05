The Danish government has responded to a post by the spouse of an aide to the Trump administration, calling for the US to respect its territorial integrity over Greenland. The reaction follows the recent US strikes on Venezuela as well as renewed concerns over the potential annexation of Greenland by Washington.

The diplomatic firestorm was ignited after Katie Miller, the wife of top Trump administration aide Stephen Miller, tweeted a photo of Greenland draped in the colours of the US flag with the caption 'SOON.' The post was slammed as 'disrespectful' by Greenland's Prime Minister, while the Danish ambassador to the US issued a stern public reminder that 'we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.'

Soerensen Stresses US-Denmark Ties

Jesper Moeller Soerensen, the Danish ambassador to the US, shared in a post on X that Washington must respect the territorial integrity of Denmark over Greenland. While Greenland is mainly self-governing since 1979 with a population of 57,000, its defence and foreign policy is managed by the Danish government.

Soerensen was responding to the post from Katie Miller, the wife of top Trump administration aide Stephen Miller. Katie Miller tweeted a photo of Greenland in the colours of the US flag with the caption 'SOON.'

'Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland's and Denmark's security,' said Soerensen. 'Greenland is already part of NATO... we committed USD 13.7 bn (estimated £10.18 billion) that can be used in the Arctic and North Atlantic,' Soerensen continued. 'Because we take our joint security seriously. And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.'

Trump: 'We Do Need Greenland'

The photo that Miller posted, as well as Soerensen's response, follows the recent US military strikes on Venezuela as well as its 'capture' of leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic's Michael Scherer that he has his eyes on Greenland following his takeover of Venezuela.

Trump told Scherer 'we need it for defence,' with regards to Greenland.

The comments were part of the phone conversation between the pair, in which Scherer also asked Trump about Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments after the supposed arrest of Maduro. At the time, Rubio said that 'the message here should be for the world' while warning other countries not to 'play games.'

While Trump did not confirm Rubio's statements, which seemed to hint at potential US military action, he emphasised the need to acquire the country. 'They are going to have to view it themselves,' said Trump, regarding Greenland's citizens. 'I really don't know. He was very generous to me, Marco, yesterday. You know, I wasn't referring to Greenland at the time. But we do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.'

Trump also cited that Greenland was 'surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.'

Greenland Rejects Annexation By the US

The government of Greenland has repeatedly rejected any suggestions by the US to annex the self-governing country. In the latest response to the Trump administration's comments, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also criticised Katie Miller's post and described it as 'disrespectful.'

Statement by the Premier of Greenland, Jens Frederik Nielsen:



January 4, 2026



“🇬🇱 Let me state this calmly and clearly from the outset: there is neither reason for panic nor for concern.



The image shared by Katie Miller, depicting Greenland wrapped in an American flag

'Relations between nations and people are built on mutual respect and international law – not on symbolic gestures that disregard our status and our rights,' said Nielsen, who also made clear that 'there is no reason for panic nor concern.'

'Our country is not for sale, and our future is not decided by social media posts,' Nielsen added.