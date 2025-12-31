Seasoned real estate developer Patrick Nesbitt relisted his expansive 20-acre estate in Santa Barbara County, California, at nearly £52 million ($70 million).

Acquired in 1994 with his wife Ursula, the property features a sprawling 43,000-square-foot residence completed in 2005, boasting 12 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, a helicopter hangar, a nightclub, a golf driving range, and a 17-stall stable for horses.

Despite ongoing enhancements, the mansion has lingered on the market since 2019, prompting Nesbitt to seek innovative ways to attract that elusive buyer.

First, he turned to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to help him to select real estate professionals who could help him sell the mansion, which led him to the siblings who would take what he did a step further.

Enlisting AI for His Agent Selection Process

Nesbitt turned to artificial intelligence to identify top real estate professionals. An AI chatbot curated a list of creative agents across the US, which he refined through further prompts.

The prompts he entered led him to brothers Josh and Matt Altman, stars of the reality TV series Million Dollar Listing, along with colleague Lourdes Alatriste, all from Douglas Elliman.

Their dynamic partnership embodies a classic yin-and-yang balance: Josh focuses on the emotional appeal and 'soul' of a home, while Matt emphasises its impressive dimensions and features. They proposed a bold plan to revitalise interest in the property, one that also involves AI.

Crafting a Fantastical AI Trailer

To differentiate the listing, the Altmans commissioned a £19,000 ($25,0000) AI-generated video trailer inspired by epic fantasies like Game of Thrones. Produced by No ID Agency in Orange County, the two-minute film blends real footage of the estate with synthetic elements.

No ID Agency is a content studio specialising in AI-driven visuals. Founded and operated by husband-and-wife duo Jeremy and Janelle Greene, they typically work with major brands such as Honda and tech giants like Meta and Snap, crafting immersive digital experiences

The video begins with a standard aerial view to highlight the property's grandeur, then shifts dramatically: a dragon soars over the 10-acre polo field, followed by knights in armour engaging in a mock battle.

It incorporates digital avatars of the brothers, created from scans of their faces and bodies, with voices cloned from scripted readings.

Josh, in white attire, emphasises the home's character, while Matt, in black, focuses on its vast scale.

Humorous touches include knights lifting weights in the gym or playing pickleball, illustrating potential uses without altering the actual features.

Balancing Innovation with Transparency

Experts like Andrew Frank from Gartner caution that while AI sparks creativity, transparency is crucial to distinguish real from synthetic content.

The Altmans stress they avoided false representations, using AI only to enhance visualisation, such as populating rooms to convey atmosphere.

A non-AI version of the video was also prepared as a backup.

Pioneering the Future of Property Sales

The brothers view this as a glimpse into real estate's evolving landscape, where AI aids buyers in imagining spaces. Though the budget exceeds typical marketing costs for such properties, they argue it's justified for a high-stakes sale.

Nesbitt, initially surprised by the medieval theme, now embraces the approach, hopeful it will connect with the right purchaser.

As Josh Altman shared with Wall Street Journal, this could mark the start of a transformative era in luxury home marketing.