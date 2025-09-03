Orlando Bloom has been named in court filings as the legal owner of a disputed Montecito mansion. Yet, it is his partner Katy Perry who continues to spearhead the legal battle against the family of 84-year-old veteran Carl Westcott.

The revelation emerged in California court documents this summer, confirming Bloom's ownership through a limited liability company. Despite not being listed on the deed, Perry has remained the public face of the high-profile case, which has now stretched into 2025.

The Dispute Over the Montecito Mansion

The conflict dates back to July 2020, when Westcott signed a contract to sell the estate to Bloom's LLC. Soon after, he sought to withdraw, arguing he had been under the influence of strong pain medication following back surgery at the time of signing.

Westcott, who suffers from Huntington's disease, has said he did not fully understand the implications of the transaction. His family maintain that he was coerced into a sale he later regretted. Perry, who lives in the property with Bloom and their daughter, has since taken the lead role in legal arguments to uphold the deal.

In 2023, a judge in the first phase of the trial ruled that Westcott did not provide persuasive evidence of incapacity during the days when the contract was negotiated and signed. That decision left Perry and Bloom as the legal occupants, but the dispute over damages and final control of the property has continued into 2025.

Why Perry Is in Court

Although Bloom is the named owner, court documents indicate Perry has been driving the legal case. Reports suggest she is seeking to secure permanent control of the home and address financial claims linked to the transaction.

During recent testimony, Perry faced criticism from Westcott's relatives, who argued she had disregarded the veteran's vulnerable health. One family member accused the singer of being 'consumed by Hollywood wealth and power.' Perry has not commented directly on those remarks but continues to press her claim through legal representatives.

The Broader Context

The trial has drawn widespread media attention not only for its celebrity connection but also for its ethical implications. It has raised questions over how vulnerable sellers are protected under California law, particularly elderly or incapacitated homeowners.

Real estate analysts note that high-value property disputes of this kind are not uncommon in Montecito, a wealthy enclave home to A-list residents including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the involvement of Perry and Bloom has amplified the spotlight, with each new court development making headlines.

What Happens Next

The Los Angeles court has yet to issue a ruling on whether the sale will stand or be overturned. Perry and Bloom's legal team argue the agreement was binding and that Westcott's later attempt to reverse it has no standing.

Westcott's lawyers maintain the contract should be invalidated due to his medical condition at the time of signing. They say the veteran was not of sound mind and lacked the capacity to enter into the deal.

Until a verdict is reached, the Montecito mansion remains at the centre of a high-stakes legal battle, one where Bloom's ownership is clear on paper, but Perry's leadership in court has made her the face of the controversy.