Key takeaways:

DGrid AI is a decentralized AI network that has reported over $20 million in revenue for its Genesis initiative.

Membership sales are connected to a publicly verifiable BNB Chain Safe treasury wallet.

The platform hosts a four-tier product matrix providing verifiable access to AI models and agents for developers and users.

Decentralized artificial intelligence network DGrid AI is expanding its infrastructure to connect AI developers with crypto-native users. Alongside the infrastructure rollout, the project released detailed financial metrics regarding its Genesis premium program. The network reported over $17 million in initial revenue. Ongoing offline membership sales have pushed the accumulated total past $20 million.

DGrid anchors the commercial figures on a publicly verifiable BNB Chain Safe treasury wallet to establish transparency. The platform serves over 50,000 daily active users and more than 500,000 monthly active users.

Early adoption metrics show an accumulation of above 13,000 paying Genesis premium subscribers. The recent launch of the Arena for Agent platform on the BNB Chain drove over 10,000 agent deployments. It is a decentralized environment designed for deploying and benchmarking autonomous agents. These deployments contributed to 5,000 daily on-chain active users.

What is the Genesis Membership System?

Users become members of the Genesis program to participate in the early ecosystem. The first year costs $1,580, with a $200 renewal fee each year thereafter. Members mint one NFT on the BNB Smart Chain upon purchase.

The membership provides $300 in monthly token credits. Hardware benefits include a complimentary Openclaw host. Member NFTs hold rights to 25% of total DGAI token emissions. Emissions run for 10 years, with halvings every two years.

A four-pillar product matrix

According to project documentation, the infrastructure acts as a utility hub across a multi-product ecosystem. Its architecture links existing machine learning models with decentralized payment and verification protocols.

The four pillars include:

AI Gateway: A unified API routes tasks to models based on cost and performance history. Gateway users receive access to leading models such as Claude and GPT as well as Gemini at a 55% discount.

A unified API routes tasks to models based on cost and performance history. Gateway users receive access to leading models such as Claude and GPT as well as Gemini at a 55% discount. AI Arena: A platform where users earn points by blindly evaluating answers provided by two anonymous models. The network feeds the resulting human-labeled data into DGrid's routing training and sells high-quality data sets to model vendors. Participants in the Arena exceed 300,000.

A platform where users earn points by blindly evaluating answers provided by two anonymous models. The network feeds the resulting human-labeled data into DGrid's routing training and sells high-quality data sets to model vendors. Participants in the Arena exceed 300,000. DClaw Deployment: A local platform allowing users to deploy personal AI assistants within minutes. The system integrates the DGrid API natively to offer persistent memory alongside modular skill plugins.

A local platform allowing users to deploy personal AI assistants within minutes. The system integrates the DGrid API natively to offer persistent memory alongside modular skill plugins. Decentralized Marketplace: Model providers will be able to list and price specialized models for direct distribution across the network via this upcoming platform. The release includes tokenization support for high-quality assets to capture long-term value.

DGrid features Dori, a model recommendation agent, to tie this multi-product matrix together. By allowing developers to describe their specific business needs and instantly receive optimal model recommendations, Dori lowers the technical barrier to entry and removes the friction of selecting the right AI model.

The verification layer

Traditional Model-as-a-Service platforms operate largely as black boxes without on-chain verification. DGrid enforces pricing and operational transparency through a verifiable consensus mechanism known as Proof of Quality (PoQ). PoQ prevents model providers from serving inferior models, falsifying data, or hiding computational charges.

The core team holds Ph.D.-level backgrounds from institutions like Stony Brook University. The project's researchers have published three corresponding arXiv papers on PoQ, Optimistic TEE-Rollups, and Cost-Aware Proofs.

Founder and CEO Alex Ding brings ten years of blockchain operations experience to the project alongside five years of machine learning expertise. Investors backing the seed round include Waterdrip Capital, IoTeX, Paramita VC, and Zenith Capital.

The adoption of decentralized networks into traditional machine learning workflows adds a technical friction. High latency and complex verification requirements also impede developer adoption. DGrid intends to scale its on-chain verification processes to match the speed requirements of enterprise developers.