The traditional B2B marketing playbook of siloed teams, polished campaigns, and a funnel that moves prospects into clients in predictable stages is currently at a turning point. Founders who built their growth strategies around it are finding the model isn't leading to the results it once did. Instead, what's filling the void is something far less institutional: the founder's own story, told consistently and directly to the people most likely to buy.

Millie Hanson, Head of CEO Content at Virio, a B2B content company in Silicon Valley, has become known for building structured content systems that tie founder visibility directly to pipeline and revenue. Before joining Virio, she helped design and scale an employee-generated content program at ColdIQ that expanded across a 26-person participant environment, exceeded 500 published posts during its challenge period, and was tracked internally against meetings, pipeline, and inbound demand. That work now informs her broader argument about where B2B marketing is heading.

How Marketing Shifted From Campaigns to Conversations

For years, B2B marketing teams operated on a structure most practitioners could draw from memory: top-of-funnel awareness, middle-of-funnel nurture, bottom-of-funnel conversion, usually with a different specialist for each. Paid media sat in one silo, SEO in another, social in another, and so on. The model produced predictable results, and for a long time, that was enough.

Hanson and her colleagues at Virio have discarded it entirely. 'We've ripped up the traditional marketing funnel and made our own framework and playbook', she says. 'We go completely against the grain.' Virio's core offering is executive content for B2B founders: the company interviews tech leaders weekly and turns those conversations into LinkedIn posts designed to reach precisely defined buyers, with a sales development team running warm outbound in parallel to convert the attention into booked meetings.

In place of the traditional funnel, the operation runs on a simpler division: content that builds a founder's reputation over time, and content that speaks directly to potential buyers and opens commercial conversations. Every piece is built to serve one or both. The first makes a founder worth listening to; the second makes them worth calling. Behind the content itself, a sales development team runs warm outreach to convert the attention it turns into booked meetings.

This goes beyond one agency's internal workflow. Hanson sees the old org chart dissolving across the industry. In its place, a smaller number of what she calls operators, people who can run an entire marketing function end-to-end, are becoming more sought-after. New job titles are already showing up in the market, like content engineer, go-to-market engineer, vibe marketer, and head of demand.

The market appears to be pricing in that shift: median compensation for senior content marketing positions reached $161,500 in late 2025, a 54% increase since 2023, reflecting what employers are now willing to pay for professionals who can merge the fundamentals of storytelling with AI and commercial strategy.

'Hire five operators who can run an entire marketing team end-to-end with AI', Hanson says. 'That's the way we're heading now.'

LinkedIn As an Example of this Shift

This framework of brand and pipeline as the two outputs that every piece of content must serve only works if the channel carrying it still commands attention. For now, Hanson believes a channel like LinkedIn does, but not for much longer if founders wait.

She describes LinkedIn in 2026, the way people talked about TikTok in its early saturation phase: a platform that was once uncrowded and high-signal is beginning to get flooded with content, agencies, and ghostwriters, and the window for founders to establish a dominant presence is narrowing.

'This time last year, you could probably count on your hands how many good ghostwriters there were on the platform', she says. 'But now, I truly believe LinkedIn is at a major tipping point.'

The commercial case for founders to act now rests on a specific dynamic. Hanson points out how consumers need to interact with a product's content multiple times before making a buying decision. On a platform with LinkedIn's professional legitimacy, distinct from typical social media platforms in the credibility it carries with buyers, investors, and partners, a consistent, quality presence is non-negotiable. 'People will see your content a dozen times before they decide to buy', Hanson says. 'That's when that real bottom-of-funnel approach comes in.'

The founders capturing attention right now, she argues, aren't the ones with the most polished output. They're the ones sharing the stories and processes behind their businesses: the decisions made under pressure, the failures that preceded the wins, and the stories their audiences have never heard from a company of that size.

Where AI Fits Into this New Paradigm

The mass availability of published content created with AI has produced a paradox that Hanson describes as a trust-debt crisis: more content is being published than ever before, but average quality and credibility have fallen sharply. In fact, a 2025 global study of more than 48,000 people across 47 countries found that public trust in AI has declined since its widespread adoption began, with fewer than half of respondents willing to trust it. Readers are becoming faster at identifying AI-generated output, and their tolerance for it is declining in parallel.

'You can tell when someone uses AI to put out storytelling posts', she points out. 'It's what separates the poor stories from the excellent ones. You're not going to get an excellent story out of AI right now.' However, she sees a use case in AI to speed up and improve certain processes.

Virio's internal product, an agentic research and drafting system, is built on exactly this distinction. The system scrapes web sources, LinkedIn content, and interview transcripts to conduct research and generate first drafts. Human content engineers then go through information to find and develop a story that fits the founder and build their narrative around it.

To her, AI can effectively speed up production, but it can't replace the editorial judgment that makes the content effective. Determining aspects like which detail will resonate best with particular audiences, which admission will build trust, and which narrative arc will hold a reader's attention, are (and will remain) a human skill.

What the Operators Who Are Winning Have in Common

The marketers currently thriving, according to Hanson, share a profile that cuts across industry and geography, but she nonetheless is direct about where the concentration of that talent currently sits. 'We're in this little bubble in San Francisco', she says. 'We think everyone's fluent in AI, but there are a lot of people who aren't.'

That gap between practitioners at the frontier and the larger market is significant, and to her, it's only growing. The lesson businesses should take, then, is simple: competitive advantage comes not from hiring more specialists, but from looking for operators who can synthesise strategy, storytelling, and AI capability into a unified content function aimed consistently at a defined customer.

Virio's model offers a working example at scale: a small team of content writers and strategies supported by proprietary tooling, producing high-volume executive content for a roster of tech founders the company says it cannot keep up with demand for. The measure Hanson returns to consistently is assembling and maintaining a consistent pipeline: booking meetings, engaging in conversations, and closing deals.

What makes Hanson's work with Virio notable isn't that she has a strong opinion about the decline of the traditional funnel. It's that she has operationalised an alternative. Her approach combines executive content strategy, employee-generated content, outbound follow-up, and performance review into one repeatable system, with documented workflows for onboarding, interviews, ideation, creation, publishing, engagement, ABM content strategy, and monthly measurement.

In practical terms, she treats storytelling as a commercial operating layer rather than a top-of-funnel support channel.

Whether one agrees fully with Millie Hanson's thesis or not, her work reflects a broader shift in the B2B market: companies increasingly need operators who can merge narrative judgment, systems design, and commercial accountability. Her significance lies not only in the content she produces, but in the fact that she has built a repeatable model for how this work can function inside a business.