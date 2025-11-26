A significant decision has rocked the scientific community: the US Genesis Mission is proceeding without xAI as a partner.

This choice comes as Department of Energy (DOE) collaborators voice serious concerns regarding the potentially high-stakes nature and profound impact of the ongoing research. Read on to understand the implications of this major strategic move.

The Genesis Mission, a key national project designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs using AI and boost the United States' standing as a world leader in technology, has been launched by President Donald Trump.

The Genesis Mission: America's Push for AI-Driven Discovery

The White House officially stated that the Genesis Mission aims to mark a new era of AI-driven advancement. It plans to do this by creating a single, connected AI system that uses the world's largest library of government-held scientific information.

🚨The White House just launched the Genesis Mission — a Manhattan Project for AI



The Department of Energy will build a national AI platform on top of U.S. supercomputers and federal science data, train scientific foundation models, and run AI agents + robotic labs to automate… pic.twitter.com/7g6ZiKfcTZ — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) November 24, 2025

'The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets -- the world's largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments -- to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs,' the statement explained.

Uniting National Labs and Industry Giants

The Department of Energy, working alongside the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, is heading this project. It unites the seventeen DOE National Laboratories with top American universities and companies—such as leaders in AI, computer science, materials development, and energy—to build the most powerful scientific system yet for resolving major national problems.

Genesis Mission has arrived.



The world’s most powerful scientific platform to ever be built has launched. This Manhattan-Project-level leap will fundamentally transform the future of American science and innovation. pic.twitter.com/panv5a3B6o — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) November 25, 2025

Collectively, these partners demonstrate the power of the American innovation system, bringing together government and commercial groups to accelerate discovery and keep the United States ahead in science and technology. The official US Department of Energy website page for the Genesis Mission has now made public the initial list of companies and organisations involved:

Albemarle

AMD

Amazon Web Services

Anthropic

Applied Materials

Atomic Canyon

AVEVA

Cerebras

Chemspeed

Cisco

Collins Aerospace

ComEd

Cornelis Networks

Critical Materials Recycling

Dell Technologies

Emerald Cloud Lab

EPRI

Esri

FutureHouse

GE Aerospace

Google

HPE

Hugging Face

IBM

ISO New England

Kitware

LILA

Micron

Microsoft

MP Materials

New York Creates

Niron Magnetics

Nokia

NVIDIA

Nusano

OLI Systems

OpenAI for Government

Phoenix Tailings

PMT Critical Metals

Qubit

Quantinuum

RadiaSoft

Ramaco

RTX

Sambanova

Scale AI

Semiconductor Industry Association

Siemens

Synopsys

TdVib

Tennessee Valley Authority

xLight

However, a notable name is missing from this extensive list of participants: xAI, the highly-regarded artificial intelligence company.

A Striking Omission: Why xAI Was Left Out

The Department of Energy is utilising government data, supercomputers, and major AI companies such as NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, AMD, and IBM to advance research across energy, materials, biotechnology, and quantum science.

The omission of xAI is particularly striking, given its recent success—it surpassed competitors on OpenRouter by processing more than one trillion tokens—and the high praise it received from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

🚨 NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang “Almost everything Elon Musk does, you want to be part of. My only regret with xA I—I didn’t invest more.”

pic.twitter.com/Cz8cgxoB1b — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 26, 2025

It is worth noting that Huang recently stated: 'Almost everything Elon Musk does, you want to be part of. My only regret with xA I—I didn't invest more.'

Snub or Strategy? The Public Debate Heats Up

Therefore, people hold various opinions on xAI's exclusion from the Genesis Mission partners, debating if it represents a deliberate rejection, a simple error, or a strategic decision to remain independent. No comments have been issued by either party, even though the mission continues to invite the public to collaborate.

For @xai to not be a part of the Genesis Mission, it is not just an oversight, it would have to be an intentional omission.



I spoke to someone on this project who asked for my input today, and it is the first thing I brought up.



I am certain they will see the error made. https://t.co/E3oIZnMikg — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) November 26, 2025

'For @xai to not be a part of the Genesis Mission, it is not just an oversight, it would have to be an intentional omission,' wrote X user Brian Roemmele. 'I spoke to someone on this project who asked for my input today, and it is the first thing I brought up. I am certain they will see the error made,' Roemmele added.

'Perhaps a failsafe is needed, and @xai can be that failsafe while not connected?,' another user commented.

Perhaps a failsafe is needed, and @xai can be that failsafe while not connected ? — Gibby423X (@DaveGibbons423) November 26, 2025

'Seems reminiscent of Biden-era tactics. Remember when they excluded Tesla from the EV summit?' a third commentor added. 'That's why young people like me have had it with all the political excuses for why deficits and debt need to go up. Next election we are voting to piss off Democrats AND Republicans.'

Seems reminiscent of Biden-era tactics. Remember when they excluded Tesla from the EV summit?



That's why young people like me have had it with all the political excuses for why deficits and debt need to go up. Next election we are voting to piss off Democrats AND Republicans — Amor Avhad (@glass_it) November 26, 2025

As the debate continues across social media and within industry circles, the strategic implications of omitting a major AI developer like xAI from such a critical national effort remain a central issue for commentators and collaborators alike.

Regardless of the reason for the exclusion—whether intentional or not—the decision to proceed without a frontier AI player has undoubtedly magnified scrutiny of the Genesis Mission. This is especially true given the serious warnings issued by DOE partners about the potentially high-stakes consequences of the research.