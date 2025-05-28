A rumour suggesting Barron Trump was rejected by Harvard has reignited tensions between the Trump family and elite academic institutions—just as Harvard faces an £80 million cut in federal funding.

First Lady Melania Trump has publicly dismissed the claim, calling it 'completely false,' amid growing speculation that the funding decision was politically motivated. The episode underscores ongoing friction between the Trump camp and Ivy League universities, with critics arguing that personal grievances may be influencing public policy.

Claims and Denials

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Melania Trump categorically dismissed reports suggesting that her son, Barron, had applied to Harvard University. The statement, issued to PEOPLE, declared that 'Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or anyone acting on his behalf, applied is completely false.' The First Lady's firm stance was a direct response to viral social media theories suggesting otherwise.

PEOPLE's attempts to verify these claims with Harvard University went unanswered, adding to the suspicion surrounding the rumours. Barron, 19, is currently enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business, having begun his studies in 2024. His current focus remains on completing his studies at NYU, with graduation expected in 2028. His college choices have been subject to speculation since the Trump administration's recent actions against Harvard, which some interpret as part of a political campaign.

The Political Backdrop: Funding Cuts and Legal Disputes

The controversy cannot be separated from the broader context of the Trump administration's stance towards Harvard. Since taking office, President Donald Trump's government has targeted several Ivy League institutions, accusing them of harbouring anti-Semitic sentiments and permitting protests against Israel.

Earlier this month, the administration announced plans to slash all remaining federal funding to Harvard, amounting to approximately £80 million (around $105 million). The move followed Harvard's refusal to comply with demands related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as well as restrictions on international students. Over the past month, the government has frozen around £2.4 billion (roughly $3.2 billion) in grants and contracts with Harvard, with a final deadline for responses set for 6 June 2025.

The US government also attempted to block international students from attending Harvard, prompting the university to file a lawsuit. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, halting the administration's plans. The conflict extends further, with Harvard's research programmes facing potential closure, including a project involving monkeys at risk of euthanasia due to funding cuts.

Meanwhile, other Ivy League schools such as Columbia University have complied with similar demands, allowing increased government oversight over specific departments. The Trump administration claims its measures aim to combat discrimination and anti-Semitism, but critics argue they serve political motives and punish dissent.

What Do the Rumours Mean?

The rumours about Barron's college application surfaced amid heightened tensions over the administration's approach to higher education. Social media posts, including one from a popular account with over 5 million followers, alleged that Harvard was being targeted for allegedly rejecting Barron and supporting protests critical of Israel. These claims have not been substantiated but reflect the deep polarisation surrounding the issue.

President Donald Trump himself has amplified the narrative on his Truth Social platform, alleging delays in Harvard's provision of documents related to international students. He accused Harvard of harbouring 'radicalised lunatics' and hinted at political motives behind the funding disputes.

What's Next?

The ongoing dispute between Harvard and the Trump administration highlights broader questions about the independence of universities and the influence of politics on education. While Barron's application status remains unverified, the controversy underscores how university admissions have become entangled with political narratives.

As the funding cuts threaten Harvard's research and operations, the future of its programmes, especially those involving international collaborations, remains uncertain. For Barron, the incident seems unlikely to impact his current college journey, but the wider implications reflect a deepening divide over the role of higher education in political discourse.