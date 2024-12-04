The tragic death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has left many wondering about the family he leaves behind. Among those mourning his untimely passing is his wife, Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, a practising physical therapist, and their two children. Here's a closer look at Paulette's life, her relationship with Brian, and their family.

A Life Dedicated to Health and Family

Paulette Thompson, 51, is a devoted wife, mother, and professional. She works as a physical therapist at Park Nicollet Health Services, bringing over 20 years of experience to her role. Born in Webster City, Iowa, Paulette pursued her passion for healthcare, earning her Master's degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa in 1999. Coincidentally, this is the same university her husband, Brian, attended, setting the stage for their shared journey.

In addition to her career, Paulette is deeply committed to her family. The Thompsons reside in a £1.2 million ($1.5 million) home in Maple Grove, Minnesota, where they have built a life centred on family values and active living. Paulette has frequently shared her love for spending time with her children, boating, biking, playing piano, and travelling.

Meeting Brian and Building a Family

Brian and Paulette met during their time at the University of Iowa. Their shared experiences and dedication to their respective fields of healthcare and business forged a strong bond that carried them through two decades of marriage. Together, they have two sons, whom Paulette has described as the centre of her world. Her work biography reflects her passion for family, stating, "I love spending time with my two boys and taking them to all of their activities."

The family's tight-knit dynamic has been a cornerstone of their life in Minnesota. Paulette has often expressed her gratitude for the ability to balance a fulfilling career with being present for her children's milestones and activities.

Coping with Tragedy

The shocking murder of Brian Thompson outside the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan has upended the Thompsons' lives. Paulette revealed to NBC News that Brian had been receiving threats leading up to the attack, which police believe was premeditated. "There had been some threats. I don't know the details, but it was something about a lack of coverage," she said. Despite her concerns, she admitted she never anticipated such a devastating outcome.

The attack occurred at 6:45 a.m. on a busy New York street, just hours before Brian was scheduled to present UnitedHealthcare's financial outlook for 2025, which projected revenues exceeding £375 billion ($450 billion). The suspect, described as a white male wearing a cream-coloured jacket and black face mask, fled the scene on a bicycle and remains at large.

As she processes her grief, Paulette is focusing on supporting her children. "I just found this out and am trying to console my children," she shared. The Thompsons' tight-knit community in Minnesota has rallied around the family, offering support during this unimaginable time.