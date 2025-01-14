Pete Hegseth, a former Fox Newshost and Donald Trump's pick for defence secretary, has lived much of his life in the public eye, both for his professional achievements and his often-controversial personal life.

With a career spanning media and military service, Hegseth's relationships and family life have frequently drawn attention. Here's an in-depth look at his marriages, children, and the controversies surrounding his private life.

Three Marriages and Counting

Hegseth has been married three times, with each relationship marking a significant chapter in his personal and professional life.

First Wife: Meredith Schwarz

Hegseth's first marriage was to Meredith Schwarz, his high school sweetheart from Minnesota. The couple tied the knot in 2004 but divorced five years later in 2009. According to The New Yorker, the marriage ended after Hegseth admitted to multiple affairs. Despite their shared history, this union dissolved quietly compared to the high-profile nature of his later relationships.

Second Wife: Samantha Deering

In 2010, Hegseth married his second wife, Samantha Deering. Together, they had three children and built a seemingly stable family life. However, cracks began to appear in their marriage as Hegseth embarked on a relationship with Jennifer Rauchet, a senior producer at Fox News.

The affair became public in 2017 when Rauchet became pregnant with Hegseth's child. This revelation led to the breakdown of Hegseth's marriage to Deering, and the couple finalised their divorce later that year.

Third Wife: Jennifer Rauchet

Hegseth's third and current wife is Jennifer Rauchet, a prominent television producer known for her work on Fox News. The two met while Hegseth was co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend and Rauchet was producing the show. Their relationship sparked controversy, as both were married to other people at the time.

According to CNN, their affair caused significant tension within Fox News, leading Rauchet to be reassigned to another show. Despite the initial scandal, the couple married in 2019 at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Seven Children in a Blended Family

Hegseth is the father of four biological children and stepfather to three more, creating a blended family of seven.

With his second wife, Samantha Deering, Hegseth shares three children.

With his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, he has one biological daughter, Gwen, born in 2017.

Rauchet has three children from her previous marriage, and the couple has embraced a family dynamic that includes all seven children.

Rauchet frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media, often posting photos of their large, happy brood. On her wedding day, she wrote on Instagram, "Feeling perfectly and happily blended (officially)!"

The Cheating Scandal at Fox News

Hegseth and Rauchet's relationship began under controversial circumstances. Their affair, which took place while both were married to other people, became public knowledge after Rauchet's pregnancy.

According to reports from The Daily Beast, the situation forced Fox News to reassign Rauchet to avoid further workplace conflicts. Critics accused the couple of flouting professional boundaries, though supporters pointed to their eventual marriage as evidence of their commitment.

Despite the personal fallout, both Hegseth and Rauchet remained at Fox News for some time, though their relationship continued to attract scrutiny.

Controversies and Scandals

Beyond his marriages, Hegseth's personal life has been marked by public controversies. In 2017, a sexual assault allegation against him surfaced. According to The New York Times, a woman claimed that Hegseth assaulted her after a convention in Monterey, California.

Hegseth's legal team settled the case in 2020, paying an undisclosed sum to the claimant as part of a non-disclosure agreement. The incident, while not publicly discussed by Hegseth, added to the scrutiny surrounding his character and behaviour.

Additionally, Rauchet's alleged involvement in internal disputes at Fox News came to light in 2023. Reports suggested that she played a role in Tucker Carlson's departure from the network, though both Hegseth and Rauchet denied these claims.

A Complex Legacy

Pete Hegseth's life is one of contrasts—balancing a decorated military career and high-profile media presence with personal scandals and controversies. With three marriages and seven children, his family life is as dynamic as his professional one.

Despite criticism, Hegseth and Rauchet appear committed to their blended family, often showcasing their shared life on social media. As he navigates his role as a political figure and family man, Hegseth remains a polarising yet fascinating public figure.