For years, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have set friendship goals for many with their solid bond, often making headlines in Hollywood. However, in recent months, fans and the media have been left questioning whether the two are still as close as they once were. The cause of the concern? Lively, amid a nasty legal battle with actor and director Justin Baldoni, indirectly dragged Swift into their heated dispute.

In one leaked text message between Lively and Baldoni, the Simple Favour actress referred to Swift and her boyfriend as one of her 'dragons' and called herself 'Khaleesi,' a comment that quickly made headlines. However, according to sources, Swift, who has no involvement in the case, is frustrated by the drama.

Hence, the two friends, who were often spotted hanging out together, have lately reduced their public meetings, which has left many to wonder if their friendship has fizzled out.

The Unspoken Tension

The two women, who once seemed inseparable in public, were reportedly last spotted together in October 2024. During an evening dinner, Taylor, her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Blake Lively, and her husband Ryan Reynolds were spotted together heading for a double date. However, in the past few months, both stars have seemingly shied away from the camera, making little to no public appearances together.

The leading catalyst behind this development is reportedly the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni.

In a set of leaked text exchanges between Lively and Baldoni, she allegedly referred to her friend Swift and her husband Reynolds as 'dragons.' The text read, 'If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.'

This private conversation was blown out as soon as it was leaked, with many accusing Lively of using Swift as her minion for her needs.

On 6 March, Deuxmoi reported that, according to sources, Swift 'despises' that she is involved in the drama. The billionaire pop artist, who already has her share of scrutiny to deal with, whether it's about her relationships, music, or appearance, reportedly wants to remove herself from the dispute. A Deuxmoi source stated, 'She's [Swift] SO over people speculating about who is in her 'girl squad' and who she might be fighting with.'

Blake's Apology and Swift's Response

Sources have also claimed that Lively, apparently 'mortified' by how the leaked text messages created a stir and were taken out of context, apologised to Swift for the whole facade. The sources also added that Swift has accepted the apology, but her response to the entire drama indicates that the matter is far from resolved.

Moreover, Swift is known for managing her public image with utmost care, especially when it comes to any negative speculation. Hence, her silence on the matter may be a strategic move to avoid any further gossip.

For now, neither Lively nor Swift has made any official comments on the status of their friendship. However, a very recent report said that Lively, along with her husband, was spotted in Rhode Island, not far from Taylor Swift's Watch Hill estate. The couple was reportedly at a horse farm in East Greenwich.

Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion has been a hangout spot for the artist and her close friends for years. Lively and Reynolds have been regular guests at the home.

Swift's recent behaviour shift could also be attributed to her focus on her life and career.

With her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce constantly making headlines, especially since the heartbreaking loss Kelce's team suffered in Super Bowl 2025, it's clear that she has a lot on her plate. This could explain why she's decided to distance herself from Lively and the ongoing drama surrounding her legal battles.